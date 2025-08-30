Techies Rohan Vasishth and Faraz Siddiqi quit Amazon and Microsoft. Their AI firm just raised $4 million

Earlier this year, two 23-year-old engineers made the bold decision to walk away from secure roles in Big Tech to launch their own venture. Within months, their San Francisco-based startup, Bluejay, has secured 4 million dollars in seed funding. The company, founded by Rohan Vasishth and Faraz Siddiqi, focuses on providing quality assurance for AI agents, particularly voice-based ones. Two 23-year-old engineers who quit Amazon and Microsoft raised 4M dollars for their AI agent testing startup.(X/@faraz_ml)

The cofounders left Amazon and Microsoft, and completed the spring 2025 batch of Y Combinator. According to a report by Business Insider, their vision is to improve how AI agents function under real-world conditions.

Why the leap into AI now

Vasishth told Business Insider that he was compelled to leave his first job straight out of college because he believed AI’s promise was unfolding too quickly to wait.

"I don't need to stay here for six years to learn about it," he explained. "In fact, I will learn about it probably faster by just doing it."

This outlook led to the creation of Bluejay.

Investors backing the vision

Floodgate led the seed round, with additional participation from Y Combinator, Peak XV, and Homebrew. Notable executives from Hippocratic AI, Deepgram, PathAI, and other firms also invested in the company.

Bluejay stress-tests AI agents by creating synthetic customers capable of simulating varied accents, languages, background noise, and personality traits. The startup claims it can generate a month’s worth of agent interactions within minutes, offering a significant advantage for developers.

Building from a hacker house

The cofounders are currently operating from a San Francisco hacker house along with their first hire, a founding engineer. Vasishth said their “super scrappy” approach, playful branding, and lighthearted mascot help distinguish Bluejay in a competitive market. They even turned up to Y Combinator’s graduation in bluejay onesies and relied on grassroots flyer distribution when rivals sponsored major conferences.

The company’s name reflects its constant testing and alerting role, inspired by birds that signal danger to one another. Alongside testing, Bluejay also provides monitoring tools for AI agent performance.

The road ahead

With fresh funding, Bluejay intends to expand its team by hiring developers, researchers, and sales specialists.

Despite its early success, Bluejay faces stiff competition, as several other companies such as Braintrust, Arize AI, and Galileo are also moving into the quality assurance space for AI agents.