Mac and cheese recall: Goodles products pulled over allergy concerns; here's what FDA said

Gooder Foods, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of two of its Goodles products after eight allergic reactions were linked to its mac and cheese pasta, according to The Independent. Mac and cheese product recalled by FDA. Here's all you need to know.

Goodles has pushed its pasta as a healthier take on the classic boxed mac and cheese, boosted with fiber, protein, and prebiotics. But certain batches have slipped through with undeclared allergens. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now issued a warning about the product.

Two Goodles flavors under recall

The recall covers five lots of Vegan Is Believin’, a white cheddar option sold as dairy-free. Tests revealed some boxes may actually contain milk. Three lots of Here Comes Truffle, a black truffle cheddar pasta, are also under the scanner, as they may contain cashew. Neither ingredient is listed on the packaging.

The FDA said anyone allergic to milk or cashews faces “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the recalled products. Six reactions have been connected to Here Comes Truffle and two to Vegan Is Believin’, per The Independent.

Both products were made between April 7 and April 15, 2025, and distributed nationwide from April 29 through August 5. Shoppers can confirm whether they have the affected items by checking UPC codes:

Vegan Is Believin’ – 5.25 oz package, UPC 850031990074

Here Comes Truffle – 6 oz package, UPC 850031990159

Lot codes and Best By dates are listed on the FDA’s recall notice.

Pasta recall: What consumers should do now

Anyone who has one of the recalled boxes at home should play it safe. Do not consume the package. Shoppers can dispose of the product in the trash or bring it back to the store and get their money back. Milk is considered one of the nine big allergens in the US, along with wheat, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, and sesame. For people with allergies, reactions can be unpredictable. It might just mean hives or swelling. But in the worst cases, it can spiral into anaphylaxis, a severe reaction that cuts off breathing and puts the body into shock.

Food recalls tied to mislabeling are not uncommon. As The Independent notes, Costco recently recalled its Dubai-Style Chocolate because the package listed gluten instead of wheat. Last month, Taylor Fresh Foods also pulled its Balsamic Salad Kit after undeclared sesame and soy were discovered in dressing packets.

Regulators warn that undeclared allergens remain one of the leading causes of recalls nationwide.

FAQs

Which Goodles products have been recalled?

The Vegan Is Believin’ and Here Comes Truffle mac and cheese products are part of the recall.

Why were these pasta boxes recalled?

They may contain undeclared milk and cashews, which are not listed on the label.

How many people reported allergic reactions?

Eight reactions were confirmed, with six tied to truffle pasta and two to vegan white cheddar.

What should customers do with recalled boxes?

Throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

When were the recalled products sold?

They were distributed nationwide between April 29 and August 5, 2025.