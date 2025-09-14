Bob Vylan appear to mock Charlie Kirk's death; here's what punk duo exactly said - Watch

British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan are under fire after celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a concert in the Netherlands. The comments came just days after Kirk, 31, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University. His killing has been described by the FBI as a ‘political assassination,’ and tributes have poured in from conservative leaders, including President Donald Trump. Bob Vylan mocked Charlie Kirk's death at a concert. All you need to know(AFP)

The Bob Vylan onstage rant

Frontman Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, stunned the audience when he dedicated a song to “an absolute piece of s*** of a human being,” before declaring, “The pronouns was/were. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s***.” He then taunted the crowd, asking if there were “any snipers in the room,” as per the Daily Mail.

Also read: Tyler Robinson's bizarre joke after horrific Charlie Kirk shooting revealed

Bob Vylan controversial on-stage moments

Bob Vylan are no strangers to controversy. Earlier this year, they caused uproar at Glastonbury Festival after chanting “Death to the IDF” on live TV, prompting condemnation from Jewish groups and political leaders. The BBC later removed the performance from its platforms.

Despite the backlash, venues have continued to book the duo. Paradiso, the Amsterdam venue where the rant occurred, defended their reputation by saying, “activism is inseparably linked to Bob Vylan.” Security for the show was tightened, with visible police presence and bag checks.

Also read: Gemini Nano Banana trend prompt: 10 creative ways to turn any image into a 3D figurine

Public reaction divided to Bob Vylan onstage rant

The band’s latest remarks triggered sharp debate online. Many accused them of “glorifying murder” and disrespecting Kirk’s grieving family, with one user calling the comments “ hate speech.”

However, some supporters praised the duo’s uncompromising stance.

Kirk’s death is the latest example of rising political violence in the United States. Bob Vylan, meanwhile, have offered no apology on the matter.

FAQ

Who are Bob Vylan?

They are a British punk-rap duo known for their politically charged performances.

What did Bob Vylan say about Charlie Kirk?

Frontman Bobby Vylan mocked Kirk’s assassination onstage, calling him a “piece of s***.”

Where did the incident take place?

At Paradiso, a concert venue in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Why are Bob Vylan controversial?

They previously caused uproar at Glastonbury after chanting “Death to the IDF” on live TV.

How have people reacted?

The comments sparked outrage online, with critics calling it hate speech and some supporters praising their defiance.