Gemini Nano Banana trend prompt: 10 creative ways to turn any image into a 3D figurine

The Gemini Nano Banana trend is blowing up the internet, and netizens cannot get enough of Google’s latest viral craze. The trend allows people the power to turn simple photos into quirky 3D figurines. Much like the Ghibli-style portrait phase that had everyone hooked last year, this one taps into Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash and has quickly turned into the latest social media obsession. The models feel tactile, like something you could hold in your hand. Businesses, influencers, and everyday users have jumped in so fast to capitalize on the trend.(@GeminiApp/X)

Brands are using it for playful promotions, while others are sharing wild takes with their friends and family. And the appeal is obvious: three clicks and your selfie becomes a toy-like figure with a banana twist.

Why Nano Banana is going viral

At its core, the Nano Banana trend is about remixing identity into fun, collectible-style art. Businesses, influencers, and everyday users have also jumped in fast to capitalize on the trend.

Nano Banana: 10 prompt ideas to try

For anyone itching to go beyond the default figurine, here are ten complete Gemini Nano Banana prompts that are trending right now:

1. Create a pastel Gemini Nano Banana figurine with candy-colored tones, glittery banana balloons, and dreamy soft-focus vibes.

2. Design an anime-style Gemini Nano Banana hero wielding a sword, glowing with shōnen energy and surrounded by cosmic effects.

3. Generate a chibi Gemini Nano Banana with an oversized head, tiny body proportions, and bright confetti filling the scene.

4. Render the Gemini Nano Banana in Pixar-style realism with glossy eyes, lifelike textures, and dramatic studio lighting.

5. Make a fantasy sorcerer version of the Gemini Nano Banana holding a glowing banana staff, crowned with magical light in an enchanted forest.

6. Turn the Gemini Nano Banana into an 8-bit retro pixel art figurine, standing against neon arcade-style grids.

7. Design a cyberpunk Gemini Nano Banana avatar with neon-lit armor, glowing circuit patterns, and a rainy futuristic skyline.

8. Create a medieval knight Gemini Nano Banana wearing banana-crest armor while standing in front of ancient castle ruins.

9. Make a plush toy Gemini Nano Banana stitched from soft fabric, with button eyes and a cozy, handmade look.

10. Render a pop-art comic-style Gemini Nano Banana with halftone shading, bold black outlines, and colorful comic bursts.

Each one plays with nostalgia, art trends, or genre tropes - which is exactly why they catch fire online.

The rise of Gemini Nano Banana is another marker of how AI is blending into creative culture. These prompts give users permission to play, experiment, and show personality in ways that feel less serious and more shareable. In an internet full of overpolished content, something goofy and toy-like stands out.

FAQs

What is the Gemini Nano Banana trend?

It is a viral Google Gemini feature that turns photos into toy-like 3D figurines.

How do you use Gemini Nano Banana?

Upload a photo, apply a prompt, and the tool generates a figurine in minutes.

What makes Nano Banana different from other AI art trends?

It focuses on 3D figurine styles instead of flat illustrations.

Can businesses use Nano Banana for marketing?

Yes, many brands are already creating playful promo figures.