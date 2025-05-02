Satya Nadella reacts to Sam Altman’s Ghibli-style pic featuring him amid report claiming they’re ‘drifting apart’

OpenAI and Microsoft, companies that once helped each other in the AI boom, are now drifting apart, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The report further claimed that the CEOs of the companies, Sam Altman and Satya Nadella, are constantly at odds. Amid the report, however, a picture of the duo has gone viral. Shared by the OpenAI CEO, it shows a Ghibli-style portrait of the tech leaders. Sam Altman shared this photo of a Ghibli-fied Satya Nadella. (X/@sama)

What did Sam Altman post?

“Fun showing @satyanadella our new office and talking about some of our latest progress!” the Open AI CEO posted. The picture he shared was created in Ghibli style, a trend that recently took over social media.

How did Satya Nadella respond?

Reacting to Altman’s post, Satya Nadella wrote, “Great to see you today, @sama. Love the new office!”

Take a look at the post here:

Social media has a lot to say about the AI-generated photo. People posted various comments, from applauding the tech leaders to showing their apprehensions to humorous remarks.

An individual shared, “You guys are so cute.” Another posted, “Satya looks older in this than what he really is.” A third expressed, “Are they friends again?” A fourth wrote, “I hate these phony f**king images so much. Cringeworthy and signals for me to disagree with whatever is being messaged.”

The WSJ report claims that Altman and Nadella are preparing to establish their companies as independent leaders in the world of AI. Reportedly, CEO Satya Nadella hired an employee from ChatGPT’s rival company to help Microsoft develop models that can reduce the company’s dependency on OpenAI.

What are your thoughts on this photo of Sam Altman and Satya Nadella?