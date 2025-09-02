Are you allergic to gluten? Doctor shares 5 gluten-free food options to try instead: Eggs to quinoa

Wheat, barley, and rye often find their way into our daily meals, making gluten allergy feel like a real challenge. However, it’s a common myth that going gluten-free means sacrificing taste and nutrition. In fact, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gaurav Jain, senior consultant, internal medicine, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi said, “Once you know your options, you’ll discover a wide variety of foods that are both safe and nourishing.” Also read | Celiac disease and gluten intolerance: Know impact of gluten on your body from expert Eggs are packed with protein.(Unsplash )

Dr. Gaurav Jain further shared a list of gluten-free foods that support a healthy and balanced diet:

1. Brown rice

If you’re used to wheat-based foods, brown rice is a reliable replacement that doesn’t disappoint. Unlike white rice, it keeps its nutrient-rich outer layers, meaning you get fibre, B vitamins and minerals like magnesium. These nutrients help with everything from energy production to nerve function. It’s also slow-digesting, so it keeps your blood sugar levels steady and leaves you feeling full for longer.

How to eat: You can use it as a base for curries, stir-fries, or salads, or even grind it into flour for baking. In short, brown rice is more than a substitute; it’s a wholesome grain that fits beautifully into a gluten-free routine.

2. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds and chia seeds are naturally gluten-free and bursting with healthy fats, protein and fibre. Together, these nutrients keep hunger at bay and help curb those mid-day cravings. They’re also loaded with vitamins and minerals that boost immunity, skin health and repair processes in the body. Walnuts and flaxseeds are especially rich in omega-3s, which are known to support heart and brain health.

How to eat: Whether you eat them straight from the pack, sprinkle them over yogurt, or grind them into flour for baking, nuts and seeds are a must-have in a gluten-free kitchen.



3. Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the few plant-based sources that provides all nine essential amino acids, making it a fantastic protein option for those cutting out wheat. Alongside protein, it offers fibre, iron and magnesium all nutrients that support heart health and energy levels.

How to eat: Quinoa’s light texture makes it easy to digest and it’s incredibly versatile. Try it in salads, grain bowls, porridge, or even baked goods using quinoa flour. For anyone who feels limited on a gluten-free diet, quinoa is a powerhouse ingredient that keeps both variety and nutrition on the plate.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are proof that healthy eating can also feel comforting. They’re naturally rich in beta-carotene (which turns into Vitamin A in the body), potassium and fibre. Together, these nutrients support immunity, vision, heart function and healthy digestion.

How to eat: Sweet potatoes are delicious in so many forms- roasted, mashed, baked into fries or even blended into soups and desserts. Their natural sweetness adds a touch of indulgence to a gluten-free diet, making them a favourite for both savoury meals and treats.

5. Eggs

When it comes to versatility, eggs are hard to beat. They’re naturally gluten-free, affordable and packed with high-quality protein. That means they keep you satisfied and help with muscle repair and growth. Eggs are also one of the rare foods that provide Vitamin D, which is vital for strong bones and a healthy immune system. On top of that, they’re rich in choline, a nutrient that supports memory and brain function.

How to eat: From quick breakfasts to gluten-free baking, eggs can easily find their way into your meals, and they bring both nutrition and convenience with them.

