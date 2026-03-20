'Open disdain for Jesus Christ': Iran's Araghchi trains guns on Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

He went further, saying Netanyahu’s “unbridled praise for Djingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal.”

“For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable,” Araghchi wrote on X.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seizing on his controversial remarks about Jesus Christ to question his stance toward Christians.

What Netanyahu said earlier Araghchi’s remarks followed a controversy triggered a day earlier by Israeli Prime Minister, who made the comments during a press conference amid the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran.

“Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good,” Netanyahu said, citing historian Will Durant.

The clip of Netanyahu’s remark rapidly went viral, drawing strong reactions online. “This is one of the most disgusting anti-Christian comments I’ve heard from a world leader. Just another example of Netanyahu exposing his anti-Christian beliefs. And many Christians will again choose to ignore it,” one user said.

“Is there any more proof this guy is pure evil and anti Christian?” wrote another, while a third added, “Netanyahu thinks Ghenghi Khan > Jesus Christ Why is it always OK to say anti-Christian things?”

Facing the backlash, Netanyahu sought to clarify his position in a post on X, saying he “did not denigrate Jesus Christ” in his televised remarks. In the English-language post from his official account, he reiterated that the idea was Durant’s.