'Open disdain for Jesus Christ': Iran's Araghchi trains guns on Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran minister wrote, “For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable,”
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seizing on his controversial remarks about Jesus Christ to question his stance toward Christians.
“For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable,” Araghchi wrote on X.
He went further, saying Netanyahu’s “unbridled praise for Djingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal.”
What Netanyahu said earlier
Araghchi’s remarks followed a controversy triggered a day earlier by Israeli Prime Minister, who made the comments during a press conference amid the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran.
“Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good,” Netanyahu said, citing historian Will Durant.
The clip of Netanyahu’s remark rapidly went viral, drawing strong reactions online. “This is one of the most disgusting anti-Christian comments I’ve heard from a world leader. Just another example of Netanyahu exposing his anti-Christian beliefs. And many Christians will again choose to ignore it,” one user said.
“Is there any more proof this guy is pure evil and anti Christian?” wrote another, while a third added, “Netanyahu thinks Ghenghi Khan > Jesus Christ Why is it always OK to say anti-Christian things?”
Facing the backlash, Netanyahu sought to clarify his position in a post on X, saying he “did not denigrate Jesus Christ” in his televised remarks. In the English-language post from his official account, he reiterated that the idea was Durant’s.
“A fervent admirer of Jesus Christ, Durant stated that morality by itself is not enough to ensure survival,” the post read. “A morally superior civilization may still fall to a ruthless enemy if it does not have the power to defend itself.”
“No offense was meant,” he added.
Among those criticising him was Dubai-based entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who wrote: “Bro… that’s not a flex, that’s a facepalm on steroids.” He added, “Israel’s already fighting the global optics war, and the PM decides to drop ‘might makes right, Jesus who?’ in the middle of it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More