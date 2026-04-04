NASA's Artemis II: Astronauts pay structure revealed, here's how much they make during historic mission
Artemis II successfully launched, with crew members halfway to the moon and actively conducting evaluations.
NASA's Artemis II mission successfully launched on April 1 at 6:35 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida. The crew of four will embark on a 685,000-mile journey lasting 10 days, which will take them around the moon, commonly referred to as a lunar fly-by.
Artemis II crew members include Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover.
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NASA's Artemis II mission latest update
In its update on Friday morning, NASA stated the Artemis II crew is approximately halfway to the moon on the third day of their historic mission.
The officials stated that the Artemis II crew is in “great spirits” and “really excited about the opportunity to be there and what's going on.”
The astronauts on Friday dedicated some time to performing a “noise characterization” evaluation of the toilet's sound levels.
The crew also engaged in exercise and conducted a CPR demonstration. NASA reported that the astronauts are assessing a medical kit and will be testing emergency communications with the Deep Space Network.
However, beneath the grandeur lies a lesser-known truth: the astronauts undertaking this journey do not receive compensation that aligns with what many might expect.
In spite of the dangers, expertise, and worldwide attention associated with the mission, the astronauts of Artemis II are paid according to the same guidelines as other government employees. Their salaries are not influenced by the magnitude of the mission, but rather by a standardized federal pay structure.
Here's how much do Artemis II astronauts earn
NASA astronauts are categorized under the General Schedule, which is the pay scale utilised throughout the U.S. government. The majority are positioned within the GS-13 to GS-14 levels, contingent upon their experience, qualifications, and years of service.
This classification results in their salaries generally ranging from approximately $90,000 to $150,000 annually. NASA has previously stated that astronauts with more experience can earn around $150,000 each year, with potential adjustments based on their location and length of service.
Astronauts do not receive overtime compensation, hazard pay, or any additional remuneration for time spent in space, even during prolonged missions.
Astronauts undertaking missions that will transport them farther from Earth than any human has ventured in over 50 years are compensated similarly to senior federal employees stationed on the ground.
The Artemis II mission also features an astronaut from the Canadian Space Agency, highlighting the increasingly global aspect of space exploration.
Canadian astronauts adhere to a distinct salary framework, which is based on career levels that range from entry-level to senior positions. Their compensation typically ranges from approximately $97,000 to nearly $190,000, with elevated salaries reserved for those possessing mission experience.
Artemis II crew captures 'spectacular' image of Earth
Nasa has released the initial high-resolution photographs of Earth captured by the Artemis II crew as they reach the midpoint between Earth and the Moon.
According to Nasa, the mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, took these "spectacular" images following the crew's completion of a final engine burn that positioned them on a course toward our nearest celestial neighbor.
The first photograph, titled Hello, World, depicts the vast blue expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, illuminated by the glow of the atmosphere as Earth obscures the Sun, with green auroras visible at both poles.
In this image, Earth is oriented upside down, showcasing the western Sahara and the Iberian Peninsula on the left, while the eastern part of South America is visible on the right.
These images were captured after the crew successfully executed a trans-lunar injection burn in the early hours of Friday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More