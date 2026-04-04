NASA's Artemis II: Astronauts pay structure revealed, here's how much they make during historic mission

NASA 's Artemis II mission successfully launched on April 1 at 6:35 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida . The crew of four will embark on a 685,000-mile journey lasting 10 days, which will take them around the moon, commonly referred to as a lunar fly-by.

NASA's Artemis II mission latest update In its update on Friday morning, NASA stated the Artemis II crew is approximately halfway to the moon on the third day of their historic mission.

The officials stated that the Artemis II crew is in “great spirits” and “really excited about the opportunity to be there and what's going on.”

The astronauts on Friday dedicated some time to performing a “noise characterization” evaluation of the toilet's sound levels.

The crew also engaged in exercise and conducted a CPR demonstration. NASA reported that the astronauts are assessing a medical kit and will be testing emergency communications with the Deep Space Network.

However, beneath the grandeur lies a lesser-known truth: the astronauts undertaking this journey do not receive compensation that aligns with what many might expect.

In spite of the dangers, expertise, and worldwide attention associated with the mission, the astronauts of Artemis II are paid according to the same guidelines as other government employees. Their salaries are not influenced by the magnitude of the mission, but rather by a standardized federal pay structure.