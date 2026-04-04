Artemis II: Astronaut says ‘felt like we'd hit Earth’ during Orion manoeuvre | All about the NASA moon mission

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen described a surreal moment aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft, saying it felt like he was “falling out of the sky” as the crew powered towards the moon on the Artemis II mission. Hansen explains (AP) Hansen, a 50-year-old former fighter pilot on his first spaceflight, said the initial hours in space were filled with awe. Speaking during a video call on Saturday, Hansen shared early experiences from the journey, as the spacecraft crossed the halfway mark between Earth and the moon — more than 2,41,000 km (150,000 miles) away, reported news agency AFP.

Orion spacecraft captured by a camera mounted on one of its solar array wings during a routine external inspection of the spacecraft on the second day into the Artemis II mission, on April 3, 2026. (AFP)

Flanked by fellow astronauts Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman, Hansen reflected on how rapidly their home planet seemed to shrink from view. "By the time we had a bit of a nap and got up, the Earth was just so far away," Hansen said during the interaction hosted by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). ‘Like falling out of the sky’ The most intense moment, Hansen said, came during the translunar injection burn, a critical manoeuvre that set Orion on its path towards the moon.

(L-R) NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Artemis II Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman during a press call. (AFP)

"It just felt like we were falling out of the sky back to Earth, and I said to Reid, 'It feels like we're gonna hit it,'" Hansen said. "It's amazing that we're actually gonna go around and miss this thing. It was just so close and so to take all of that in was really phenomenal." The manoeuvre brought the spacecraft within about 200 kilometres of Earth before sling-shotting it toward the Moon, creating the dramatic sensation he described.

Hansen, who joined the Canadian Space Agency in 2009 after serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force, is set to become the first non-American to travel around the moon.

NASA astronaut and Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch (R) and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Artemis II Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen working inside the Orion spacecraft. (AFP)