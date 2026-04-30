Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie's exciting post draws netizens attention: 'Something isn't right here'

Nancy Guthrie update: Law enforcement has provided limited updates regarding the investigation into the suspected abduction of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy Guthrie as her disappearance approaches the three-month milestone. Savannah Guthrie shares a heartfelt Instagram post meeting NASA Artemis crew while her mother Nancy Guthrie's abduction case remains unresolved. (Savannah Guthrie/Instagram)

The mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area, located north of Tucson, on February 1, after failing to arrive at a friend's house to participate in a virtual church service.

Meanwhile, her daughter Savannah shared an exciting post on Instagram as she met NASA Artemis crew.

“Does the heart good to meet real life inspirations… even got to hold Rise! thank you for making us all proud @nasaartemis crew,” she wrote.

Her post drew attention of several people, with one saying, “You are beautiful.”

“AMAZING!!! 🙌,” another wrote, while a third person said, “How awesome. Thinking of you and family every day. 🙏❤️.”

“We can send people to space, but cannot find an 84 year old woman who has been missing for 89 days? Something isn't right here,” a fourth user commented.

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