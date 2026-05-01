Nancy Guthrie update: Why kidnapping is a solo suspect's job; ex-FBI shares new case details

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has now been missing for three months after her reported abduction on February 1 in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities say the case remains active with investigators continuing to search for leads. Authorities renew urgent plea as Nancy Guthrie remains missing (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

As search continues, authorities renew the appeal The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said on Friday, May 1, in a statement to Fox News that the investigation is still ongoing. Officials also urged the public to help. “Anyone with information related to the Nancy Guthrie case is encouraged to come forward,” a PCSD spokesperson said. “Please contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.” The department is working alongside the FBI on the case.

Nancy Guthrie, 84 was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. Police believe she was kidnapped. In February, the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked man outside her home on the night she disappeared. Despite continued efforts, she remains missing.

Also Read: 'Nancy Guthrie fought back': Ex-FBI agent points to chilling blood evidence in kidnapping

How many people were involved in the abduction? Retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Steve Moore shared his thoughts on why the case has been difficult to solve while speaking to Brian Entin on NewsNation in late April 2026.

One major question investigators are still trying to answer is whether Nancy Guthrie was taken by one person or multiple people. Moore said it is statistically more likely that more than one person was involved, though he did not rule out the possibility of a single attacker.

“Some people very, very rightly say that it's hard to imagine a single person doing this. But at the same time, you can't put your weight down on the ice,” Moore said on the Brian Entin Investigates podcast on April 28. “I think both are possible. I think it's more likely statistically that it was two people. But when you go back and you look at a lot of the famous kidnapping cases in history, occasionally they are and frequently they are sole individuals,” he added.

However, former FBI profiler Jim Clemente offered a different view. He said that if more than one person had been involved, Nancy likely would not have been able to resist.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent explains why case details are being withheld: 'would light a fire'

"If there were two people, you would think one of them would have control of her, complete control of her inside the house and brought her outside and would not have lost that control," he explained on Brian Entin’s April 23 episode. "But here, she's clearly on the ground coughing this blood up."

Clemente also pointed out that there were no clear signs of multiple attackers based on available evidence. "There's no evidence to me that there are more than one offender here. If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains… that would tell me something. I don't see it. I'm not aware of that evidence."

For now, there have been no major new developments in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie has announced a $1 million reward for information, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward and another $100,000 reward from a Tucson-based hotline tied to the case.