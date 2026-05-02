Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni got home surveyed day before Nancy's disappearance? 'Investigator' asks shock question

With three months elapsing since the search for Guthrie began, a lot of questions have remained unanswered. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are yet to release the name of any suspect in the case. Amid this, a lot of interest has been directed towards Guthrie's daughter and her husband – Annie and Tommaso. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator has raised questions about a survey allegedly done at their home. Notably, Riches has been tracking the Guthrie case from Arizona for some time, and shared the news of the alleged survey on X.

Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni , allegedly had a survey carried out at their home a day before the 84-year-old was reported missing. Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe that she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

What JLR said about Annie and Tommaso Cioni JLR shared alleged documents of the survey and wrote “Here is something interesting. A survey was done at Annie & Tommaso's home the day before Nancy Guthrie was last seen. Jan 30, 2026.”

He further added “How much does it cost to get a survey done on someone's home? Why did Annie & Tommaso get a survey? Nancy Guthrie vanishes a day after the survey was done.” HT.com could not independently verify this information.

However, the claims about the survey came after the self-styled investigator said that Annie Guthrie had asked mother Nancy for a loan before her disappearance. Later, on X, JLR claimed that someone ‘close to the family’ had shared the information with him. However, he did not provide any proof to back this claim up.

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Even if Annie and Tommaso did get a survey done the day before Guthrie's disappearance, it is not necessarily tied to the case. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has already cleared all Guthrie family members of all suspicion. However, there has been continuing interest in Annie and Tommaso since former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that the latter might be a suspect in the case. Her version was squarely quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Nonetheless, scrutiny has been directed towards the two because they reportedly live close to Nancy and she reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing, and Tommaso dropped her off home after dinner.

While JLR has flagged an alleged survey by Annie and Cioni, new evidence has been found in the Guthrie case at Longmont in Arizona. The octogenarian's fitness tracker was reportedly found and cops also found a vehicle nearby, from where they recovered forensic evidence of a person of interest they'd interviewed before in the case, as per reports.