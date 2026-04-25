Did Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper 'change his appearance', alter his car? Ex-FBI profiler's chilling theory

A retired FBI profiler has claimed that Nancy Guthrie’s potential kidnapper may have changed his appearance to avoid getting caught. Discussing the case on NewsNation reporter Brian Entin's podcast on Wednesday, April 22, Jim Clemente claimed the suspect is likely "doing what he can to change his appearance," and even altering his car. The front entryway at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

Jim added that the kidnapper may also be trying to create "as much distance between himself and this crime scene as possible."

What do you think is going through his mind now?" Brian asked Jim.

Jim speculated that the perpetrator may be thinking, "'Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won’t be able to tie it to me?'"

Jim further theorized that Nancy’s abductor is likely already "setting up an alibi with other people," so if he were to be questioned, he can say "he was somewhere and else and could not have been involved."

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Jim believes that whoever took Nancy from her Tucson home is "absolutely watching every bit of coverage that there is on this case."

The FBI has received "potentially critical" DNA evidence found inside Nancy's Arizona home, it was recently reported. A hair sample initially sent to a private lab in Florida is now being analyzed using the FBI's advanced technology.

Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah Guthrie previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”