Nancy Guthrie case: Expert reveals clue that shows 84-y/o was alive during abduction, ‘She must have aspirated…’

A retired FBI profiler has suggested that blood splatter on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch indicates that the 84-year-old was still alive when coerced out of her home by a lone abductor in Tucson. Jim Clemente, who spent 22 years in the bureau, also believes that the suspect made enough mistakes, and that he will be eventually identified. TUCSON, ARIZONA - MARCH 01: Notes for Nancy Guthrie are written on a banner that is displayed in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“We also know at least that she was alive at that time,” Clemente said, based on his analysis of blood on the porch. There was reportedly also a concentration of round droplets near the front door, as well as a thinning trail toward her driveway.

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“She must have aspirated and then coughed up blood with her face very close to the ground, and I don’t believe that would have happened had two people been carrying her at that point,” Clemente told Fox News Digital.

Jim Clemente’s lone abductor theory Clemente previously said that blood splatter found at Nancy’s home could mean that there was only one abductor on the night the 84-year-old was taken. Discussing the case on NewsNation reporter Brian Entin's podcast on April 22, Clemente theorized that if there were two people at the scene, they would have possibly had "complete control of her."

"(They would have) brought her outside and would not have lost that control," he explained. "But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up."

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Clemente also noted that there has so far been no major evidence that there was more than one suspect.

"If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains … that would tell me something," he added. "I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence."