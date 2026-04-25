Nancy Guthrie case: Expert says blood outside Tucson home gives away chilling detail about kidnapping, ‘She’s clearly…’

Blood spatter found at Nancy Guthrie's home could mean that there was only one abductor on the night the 84-year-old was taken, RadarOnline.com reported. Discussing the case on NewsNation reporter Brian Entin's podcast on Wednesday, April 22, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente theorized that if there were two people at the scene, they would have possibly had "complete control of her." FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

"(They would have) brought her outside and would not have lost that control," he explained. "But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up."

Jim also noted that there has so far been no major evidence that there was more than one suspect.

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"If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains … that would tell me something," he added. "I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence."

Blood outside Nancy Guthrie’s home Footage released days after Nancy's disappearance showed what appears to be blood outside her home. A video posted by NewsNation on Tuesday, February 3, showed an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter was visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home.

A retired FBI special agent previously claimed that the blood droplets discovered on Nancy's porch and driveway indicated that she possibly did not walk out of the home on foot.

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"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," Maureen O’Connell explained at the time. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”

According to this theory, Nancy was standing upright and may have already been unconscious when she was removed from her Tucson house.

"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," O'Connell said.