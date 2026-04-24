Nancy Guthrie case: Heavy police activity seen in Tucson neighborhood as search for kidnapped woman continues; watch

Heavy police activity was seen in the West University neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona on Thursday. This comes at a time when local authorities and the FBI are searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and is yet to be found. (AP)

Authorities believe she was taken from her home in Catalina Foothills, the night before. It has been over two months and there have been no suspects in the case, and Guthrie remains to be found as well. The area where police activity was witnessed today is about eight to nine miles away from Guthrie's home.

The video of the police activity was shared by Jacob Owens, a KVOA journalist. “Here is some of the scene here from the West University neighborhood,” he wrote. Owens noted that a helicopter was in the area and officers were seen with a K-9 unit as well. Usually, these resources are used when trying to find something.

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“A helicopter circling overhead, officers seen with a K-9 in the area. We are waiting on more info from TPD. One neighbor says this has been going on for the last 60/90 minutes here in Midtown,” the post added. The clip showed numerous police cars on the streets.