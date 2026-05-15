Fact check: Will Biden's ‘body double’ testify before FBI? Here's the truth as bizarre hoax resurfaces

Amid Joe Biden's flailing health in the final years of his tenure as President, far-right social media spread a hoax - widely debunked - that Biden was using a "body double" in many of the public appearances. Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service of Reverend Jesse Jackson, in Chicago, Illinois. (REUTERS)

Though widely debunked then and later, with no evidence whatsoever about Joe Biden ever using a body double, a fresh claim is going viral around the same hoax.

An X account called War Correspondents resurfaced it claiming that the "actor" who played Biden's "body double" has purportedly agreed to testify before the FBI and "turn state's evidence."

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However, the claim is entirely false and nothing but an extension of the hoax. The report claims to cite two anonymous sources. A quote from the sources was also provided, which appeared to be fabricated.

Ht.com can fact check that the claim about Biden's "body double" testifying before FBI is false.

Here's the viral post: