Money woes, request to return home: Gurugram man's last chat with father before jumping off Noida high-rise

Police are investigating the suicide case of a Gurugram man who reportedly jumped off the 41st floor of a Noida high-rise on Saturday as the preliminary inquiry indicates that he was stressed over financial troubles. The 29-year-old man was staying at an Airbnb at Supernova Spira society in Noida sector 94 where he died by suicide. (HT Photos )

The stress of monetary issue is also evident from his alleged chats with his father who was urging him to return home.

The 29-year-old man was staying at an Airbnb at Supernova Spira society in Noida sector 94 where he died by suicide, HT reported. Around 11am, the man reportedly crossed the balcony and started walking on the ledge, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

An AC technician working in the adjacent balcony saw him and tried to stop him, but by the time the technician and his colleagues could intervene, the man had already jumped off the balcony, the official added.

What police found in chats with father The deceased man's conversation over chats with his father is also under probe as it indicated that he was suffering from a financial strain. Police said the man had left his home three days ago and was staying in different hotels before he checked in at Supernova, Noida.

"We have found a conversation of the deceased with his father over some monetary issue. According to the chats, it appeared that his father insisted he return home, but he refused," Sector 126 station house officer (SHO) Sumnesh Kumar said.

The deceased man, from Manesar, Gurugram, had checked in at the Airbnb on Friday around 3pm.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the building and nearby areas, and questioning people present in the vicinity at the time of the incident, news agency PTI reported.

The body has been sent for an autopsy after informing his family.