Odisha rape accused injured in police encounter after firing at cops

A man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in Odisha’s Nayapalli was injured in a police encounter in Chandaka on Saturday after he allegedly opened fire at a police team while trying to escape, police said. According to police, Panda was traced to Chandaka during the investigation into the alleged rape. (HT File Photo/ Representational)

The accused, Sridhar Panda from Ganjam district, sustained two bullet injuries to his left foot and was admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment, Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Saravana Dr Vivek M Saravana said.

“The accused fired two rounds at the police while attempting to escape. The police fired in self-defence,” Dr Saravana said, adding that Panda will be arrested after his recovery.

According to police, Panda was traced to Chandaka during the investigation into the alleged rape. When a police team attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly opened fire and tried to flee, following which the police fired at him.

The victim lodged a first information report on Thursday at Nayapalli police station, alleging that an unidentified masked man entered her rented house in Behera Sahi on Wednesday evening when she was alone and threatened her with a gun before allegedly raping her.

According to police, the accused flashed a lighter styled as a gun, or a fake gun and then tied the victim up using her scarf. He also smashed her mobile phone.

“The accused had two cases of mobile theft against him earlier and had recceed the house to steal a mobile phone. But when he saw the girl alone, his motive changed,” a senior official said.

The accused allegedly held the gun to her head and threatened to shoot her if she raised an alarm. He then fled the house after the alleged assault.

Police said CCTV footage showed the accused walking from the area towards CRP Square, where he boarded an Ama Bus. He later allegedly stole a motorcycle and fled. Investigators have been examining CCTV footage along the route to trace his movements.

A scientific team visited the scene and collected samples as part of the investigation.

The Odisha State Commission for Women on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the Bhubaneswar DCP to submit a report within 15 days.

Panda was being treated at Capital Hospital and would be formally arrested after his recovery, police said.