Rafuchakkar director Ritam Srivastava: Want to explore all types of genres

The Raktanchal and Rafuchakkar director Ritam Srivastava is dabbling in all genres and ensuring that makers don’t put him in the crime thriller genre after the success of his initial web shows. Director Ritam Srivastava during shoot of his next series in Lucknow

“A lot of makers come to me to re-create something like Raktanchal or Beehad Ka Baagi (2020). Heartland-based crime dramas are working so people try to put you in that bracket, based on your track record. But, I am prepared to tell all types of stories through my series and films,” says the director who was shooting at his hometown Lucknow for the first time.

“Thankfully, the success of Rafuchakkar had made people realise that I can tell a conman story fitting it in thriller genre. My current series is a college-based comedy show while my next one is a college romance which I have written as well and is again set in Lucknow,” he says.

Srivastava recently shot with Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul, Anushka Kaushik, Aadil Khan and Faisal Malik.

“I’m working since 2008 with Prakash (Jha, filmmaker) sir and have directed four series so far but had never shot in Lucknow. So, I enjoyed shooting here a lot and we captured some amazing shots that too on busiest of markets. I am again excited to shoot my next here which is an out-and-out romantic story based in Lucknow,” says Srivastava who originally hails from Gorakhpur but has done schooling and college in the state capital while his parents are settled in Gomti Nagar.

Srivastava’s directorial debut film Taanashah on dacoit Shiv Kumar Patel ‘Dadua’ was converted into a series Beehad Ka Baagi. Since then, he has made series but harbours his dream to make a film.

“Series ka bhi scene accha chal raha hai. The good thing is that my experience of filmmaking is fully utilised in web shows, also the canvas is pretty much the same. I’ll surely make a film and do a big project but araam se. For now, we are doing postproduction of this show, Raktanchal3 is also on final stage of development, Rafuchakkar can also go into next season besides prep for next show. So, I’m not in a hurry. I have a story for a film ready with me and on the right time it will be on a roll.”