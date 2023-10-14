News / Entertainment / Tv / Hina Khan says news amid Israel-Hamas War is making her feel depressed: 'It's affecting me personally, I need a break'

Hina Khan says news amid Israel-Hamas War is making her feel depressed: 'It's affecting me personally, I need a break'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 14, 2023 09:08 PM IST

Hina Khan seems to be overwhelmed with all the Israel-Hamas war related news and has penned a note on Instagram.

Days after turning showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week, actor Hina Khan penned a note on Saturday about feeling depressed after being overwhelmed with the news coming from Israel. The actor said it was affecting her personally and she needs a break to get hold of herself. Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, with the war claiming more than 3,200 lives including women and children. Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts horrific experience in Israel: ‘We woke up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off’

Hina Khan has penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram. (ANI)
Hina Khan has penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram. (ANI)

Hina Khan's note amid war

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Hina wrote, “All the content related to Israel/Palestine rolling on social media is so so distressing.. It affects me to an extent that I feel depressed, miserable, sad.. All the optimism just disappears. Humanity is completely lost somewhere.. It's affecting me personally, I need a break. But we mustn't stop praying.”

Hina Khan's note on Saturday.
Hina Khan's note on Saturday.

According to PTI, UNICEF has said children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of hostilities and cuts to all supply routes. “The situation is catastrophic, with unrelenting bombing and a massive increase in the displacement of children and families. There are no safe places,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Hina Khan's ramp walk

Hina Khan had walked the ramp on day one of Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi earlier this week. Speaking to ANI, the actor had said, "It feels nice. Fashion is always my comfort zone. I really feel nice whenever I get the opportunity to walk the ramp, for that matter just to simply dress up. When I was told about it, I didn't want to miss the opportunity...I really looked forward to this match and this whole show. It went very well and I got a lot of compliments."

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She had also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

