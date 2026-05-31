Suriya gifts new car to Karuppu cinematographer GK Vishnu as film crosses ₹300 crore worldwide

GK Vishnu took to his X account to share a picture of the new car. In the caption, he wrote, “Just God things!! Thank you @Suriya_offl sir. You have a huge heart!!!!”

Karuppu has shattered box office expectations and emerged as a blockbuster over the last few days. Now in its third week, the action entertainer starring Suriya has already collected ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office. Actor Suriya has now gifted a new Mahindra BE6 Batman edition car to cinematographer GK Vishnu for his work in the film Karuppu. (Also read: Aamir Khan texts Suriya on Karuppu success; Trisha Krishnan film grosses ₹300 crore worldwide and beats Vijay's Varisu )

About Karuppu Karuppu tells the story of a guardian deity who takes on a human form as an advocate to weed out corruption in the judicial system. Suriya plays the titular Karuppusamy, Trisha Krishnan plays Preethi, and Balaji plays the antagonist, Baby Kannan. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar.

A day after the film's release, Suriya took to his X account to post a video and thanked everyone for their love and support. He gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of the film as well. He wrote, “The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu.”

Recently, Balaji told THR India in an interview that Rajinikanth had appreciated Karuppu. He said, “Whenever a good film is released, Rajinikanth watches it and personally congratulates the film crew either in person or over the phone. He called me to congratulate me. In his signature style, he said, Balaji, super…super…super, you have achieved it. What a huge hit! We will meet again soon.”