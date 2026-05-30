Aamir Khan texts Suriya on Karuppu success; Trisha Krishnan film grosses ₹300 crore worldwide and beats Vijay's Varisu

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu has become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies by crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. The filmmaker-actor recently revealed that Aamir Khan was one of the many celebrities who reached out to the film’s team to congratulate them on the success. Aamir Khan called Suriya after the release of RJ Balaji's Karuppu. (AFP/PTI)

Aamir Khan texted Suriya on Karuppu’s success Balaji spoke about Karuppu’s success on Cinema Vikatan’s YouTube channel and revealed that Aamir and Silambarasan TR are among the celebrities who recently reached out to the film’s team. “After the release of Karuppu, Aamir Khan texted Suriya sir, and he forwarded the message to me. Silambarasan TR also called and wished me. Moreover, many big directors reached out too,” said the filmmaker-actor.

He also believed that Karuppu only achieved such success despite mixed reviews and criticism on social media, admitting that the film’s first half carried it. “I communicated the film correctly. Otherwise, I couldn’t have stood up against the criticism from today’s social media. People trust me, so I need to tell the truth. We presented a good story in the first half. That’s why, even though there wasn’t much story in the second half, audiences still enjoyed it,” said Balaji.

Recently, Balaji also told THR India that Rajinikanth had appreciated Karuppu. He said, “Whenever a good film is released, Rajinikanth watches it and personally congratulates the film crew either in person or over the phone. He called me to congratulate me. In his signature style, he said, Balaji, super…super…super, you have achieved it. What a huge hit! We will meet again soon.”