Pooja Bhatt admits she and Aamir Khan had a ‘spark’ during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: ‘Didn’t lead to anything tangible'

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starred together in the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. In a recent conversation, Pooja opened up about her “Tom and Jerry” equation with Aamir during the shooting of the film. She also addressed rumours about whether the two had a romantic spark while working together. Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in a still from Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

'Were totally in love with each other' Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Pooja said, “He is not all-knowing and correct always, and we used to pull each other’s leg a lot. We were like Tom and Jerry in that sense. We were always putting each other in our respective places."

Pooja was also asked about long-standing rumours suggesting that she and Aamir shared a romantic spark during the making of the film. Speaking about it, she said, “You should ask Aamir that question. I was pretty attractive, right? Would you blame him if he was? I found Aamir Khan delightful. Aamir and I were totally in love with each other when the camera was rolling during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. There was a spark for sure, great chemistry, but did that spark bloom into anything tangible of consequence? I don’t think so."

'Some might call Aamir intrusive' Pooja went on to share more details about her experience of working with Aamir and recalled how he would rehearse extensively before scenes. She said some people might call Aamir “intrusive” during the filmmaking process, but added that he is “extremely interested in every aspect of the film”.

She also remembered how Aamir once stopped her from wearing high heels in the film because he felt they did not suit her character.

Pooja further recalled another incident involving Aamir, who borrowed his nephew Imran Khan’s cap when he was a child and wore it in the film. According to her, many people objected and felt audiences would mock him for wearing a kid’s cap, but Aamir trusted his instincts. Eventually, the cap became hugely popular among viewers, and copies began to be sold across markets and street corners.