Pooja Bhatt recalls relationship with ‘magical human being’ Bobby Deol; opens up on their breakup

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been married to his wife Tanya Deol for nearly thirty years now. However, before tying the knot with her, Bobby was in a relationship with actor-producer Pooja Bhatt. In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja described her relationship with Bobby as a “magical time” in her life and also opened up about why they eventually parted ways. Pooja Bhatt talks about her romance with Bobby Deol.

Pooja Bhatt talks about her relationship with Bobby Deol Talking about why she rejected Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui after her debut film Daddy, Pooja revealed that she was not keen on pursuing acting as a career and that her then-boyfriend was not too supportive of her film career either. When asked if the boyfriend she was referring to was Bobby Deol, Pooja clarified that she met Bobby much later.

She admitted that she fell in love with Bobby and added, “What’s not to fall in love with him? But we grew in different directions. It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with. But I don’t think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended. It was what it was. We never denied it. He is a married man today, the father of grown-up children, and is enjoying a wonderful new surge in his career. I loved him in Animal. For me, he made the film. I’m so happy for him.”

She further added, “I am not going to trivialise that equation. The time I have spent with somebody… By getting into why it didn’t work or what happened. It worked till it didn’t work. That’s it. Dignity and grace for the present, not only for your own life but also for the people who have been in your life and the people they have in theirs, is a very important thing to maintain.”

Bobby married Tanya in 1996. The couple are parents to two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Pooja, meanwhile, married Manish Makhija in 2003. However, the couple parted ways 11 years later.