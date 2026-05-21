Jyotika defends Karuppu against criticism after its ₹200 crore success: ‘Suriya performed brilliantly in last 10 mins’

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu opened to mixed reviews but went on to become a resounding box-office success. The film has grossed ₹207 crore worldwide according to the film's team, making it Suriya’s highest-grossing film yet. In an episode of 60 Minutes with Sudhir on YouTube, Jyotika defended the film, saying it is not ‘run-of-the-mill’ and has a soul. Suriya and Jyotika have been married since 2006.

Jyotika on Suriya’s Karuppu and its success Sudhir mentioned in the episode that much like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Karuppu might ‘not be the greatest film he has ever done’, but fans were ‘due a celebration’. Jyotika responded that she understands actors need both box-office success and to star in good stories. “We’re very overwhelmed. I mean, you know…Suriya loves telling good stories, and he always makes sure there’s a story in every film. But the box office numbers are also required, I think, for the heroes. Or for actors, any actor, any budget. No one’s here to be at a loss. So, it’s very important for them also to churn out the numbers,” she said.

However, Jyotika pointed out that apart from being a commercial film, Karuppu also had a soul. She also praised Suriya’s performance, stating, “Definitely, it’s very overwhelming. And if you see Karuppu, along with being an absolute fan and commercial film, there’s a story going on. He’s playing a God, and there’s something to the script, definitely. It’s not just one of the run-of-the-mill commercial films. It has its own soul. It’s just been put across differently for the masses to see. But the last ten minutes of the film, I mean, Suriya’s really performed brilliantly. We’re so overwhelmed and so happy with the love. It’s a celebration at home.”

Suriya’s comeback after a setback Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021) were massive hits, but both were released directly on OTT due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) collected ₹71.40 crore worldwide, while Kanguva (2024) and Retro (2025) both underperformed, bringing in ₹106.64 crore and ₹97.35 crore, respectively. Karuppu is his highest-grossing film, having beaten Singam 2 (2013). Suriya now has Vishwanath & Sons with Venky Atluri lined up, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film by Jithu Madhavan.

Jyotika, who was most recently seen in Srikanth (2024) and the web series Dabba Cartel (2025), has System lined up for release. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles. The film will be released on Prime Video on May 22.