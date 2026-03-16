Vishwanath and Sons teaser: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju make an unlikely pair, fans laud sensitive handling of age-gap romance

The first official teaser of Vishwanath and Sons is here! On Monday, the makers shared the two-minute-long teaser of Suriya's upcoming film, which gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the Venky Atluri directorial. Paired opposite Suriya is Premalu actor Mamitha Baiju, and it is the easy chemistry between the two that intrigued many fans about the age-gap romance. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's chemistry was the highlight of the teaser of Vishwanath and Sons.

Vishwanath and Sons teaser The teaser opens with Suriya, who is introduced as the titular Sanjay Vishwanath. He is a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s, now planning a proper comeback. When a free-spirited and young woman in her 20s named Maddy (Mamitha) enters his life, Sanjay becomes a mentor figure to her.

However, things change when Maddy falls in love with Sanjay, to his dismay. She says their 20-year age gap does not bother her, but he says it does. He tells her, “At the snap of your fingers, many boys in your age group will come running after you." In response, Maddy snaps her fingers twice and says, “I can snap many more times; why don’t you fall for me? That’s what I want.” The teaser then ends with Sanjay carrying a toddler. Is he a parent? Will he finally accept Maddy in his life? The teaser ends on a cliffhanger.