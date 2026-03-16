Vishwanath and Sons teaser: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju make an unlikely pair, fans laud sensitive handling of age-gap romance
Vishwanath and Sons teaser: The Tamil-language film revolves around the age-gap romance between the leads. It will be released in theatres in July.
The first official teaser of Vishwanath and Sons is here! On Monday, the makers shared the two-minute-long teaser of Suriya's upcoming film, which gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the Venky Atluri directorial. Paired opposite Suriya is Premalu actor Mamitha Baiju, and it is the easy chemistry between the two that intrigued many fans about the age-gap romance.
Vishwanath and Sons teaser
The teaser opens with Suriya, who is introduced as the titular Sanjay Vishwanath. He is a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s, now planning a proper comeback. When a free-spirited and young woman in her 20s named Maddy (Mamitha) enters his life, Sanjay becomes a mentor figure to her.
However, things change when Maddy falls in love with Sanjay, to his dismay. She says their 20-year age gap does not bother her, but he says it does. He tells her, “At the snap of your fingers, many boys in your age group will come running after you." In response, Maddy snaps her fingers twice and says, “I can snap many more times; why don’t you fall for me? That’s what I want.” The teaser then ends with Sanjay carrying a toddler. Is he a parent? Will he finally accept Maddy in his life? The teaser ends on a cliffhanger.
Fan reactions
Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “The teaser beautifully presents a unique story with a good background score. Suriya appears in all his glory, Mamitha adds value to the cast.” A second fan said, “The romantic side of Suriya that we all adore is back. Mamitha Baiju looks adorable, and I really liked how Venky Atluri handles the age difference with such sensitivity.” A comment read, “This #Suriya is what all we wanted post Ayan! While Top League heroes need to flex their muscles, this man's EYES can do wonders as Mass and Class.”
Vishwanath and Sons
The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. The film features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan. It is set to release in theatres on July, however, a date has not yet been announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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