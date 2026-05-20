Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya's film crosses ₹100 crore despite a dip midweek

Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu has become a hit with audiences. Scenes from inside the theatres have gone viral on social media where people are seen jumping, cheering and loving the action-packed avatar of Suriya after a long time. The film, directed by RJ Balaji, has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark within a week of release. (Also read: From Vijay victory to Karuppu's success, Trisha Krishnan is celebrating a stellar May) Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya plays the lead role in RJ Balaji's actioner.

Karuppu crosses ₹ 100 crore The latest update from Sacnilk states that Karuppu crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday, after it collected ₹8.94 crore. It is a slight dip in collections compared to Tuesday, when it collected ₹12.75 crore. The film earned ₹15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a huge growth the next day, when it collected ₹24.15. On Sunday, the film collected ₹28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. Monday saw a dip, as the film made ₹14.30 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹119.64 crore and the total India net to ₹103.99 crore so far. The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected ₹49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made ₹70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected ₹60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

About Karuppu Karuppu was supposed to release on Thursday, May 14, but hours before the scheduled morning shows, fans learned of its cancellation. Eventually, all shows for the day were cancelled due to a financial dispute between the producer and distributors. However, as things were sorted by Thursday evening, a teary-eyed R Balaji, the film’s director, announced it would be released on Friday.

After the film's release, RJ penned a note requesting audience members to be kind and take care of the people around them. He took to his X account and wrote, “With Gratitude, and a Gentle Request To every single one of you who has walked into theatres and embraced Karuppu: THANK YOU! The love you've shown this film has been overwhelming, and beyond anything we imagined when we set out to make it. - of audiences cheering, weeping, We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu and beyond - and in many instances, being so deeply moved that they've experienced something far greater than cinema. Some have felt divine intervention within the theatre itself. To us, this is the highest blessing our film could have received.”

He said, “If you happen to be seated near someone who appears to be touched by divine energy during a screening, please be kind. Please be present. Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act. To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. Karuppu belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji.”