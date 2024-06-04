Netflix reacts to 54-year-old woman recreating Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajagamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut Heeramandi has taken the internet by storm. Social media is filled with videos of people recreating the move. The latest to that list is this 54-year-old dancer whose video has left people stunned. Dressed in traditional attire, she is seen recreating the walk with perfection. Her video has attracted the attention of many, including Netflix India. The image shows a 54-year-old woman who recreated Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi. (Instagram/@neerusaini1970, Screengrab)

Neeru Saini, a digital creator, often shares videos on Instagram showing her dancing. This latest video shows her wearing a multicoloured lehenga with a silver blouse. Holding a mustard yellow dupatta with mirror embellishments, she recreates the viral walk.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Netflix India, reacting to her video, wrote, “OBSESSED. 100. Neeru, tum bade WOW ho,” referencing a dialogue from the film.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 14 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“You absolutely KILLED the Gajagamini walk! I love to see how multifaceted You are love, keep rocking and don't listen to the negative comments at all, they're too wrapped up in their biases to recognise talent,” posted an Instagram user.

“Old is gold. You win the trend,” shared another.

“Winner of this trend. Lots of love,” expressed a third.

“Wow, this is just beautiful,” commented a fourth.

“You are amazing, ma’am,” wrote a fifth.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Bibbojaan in the show. Set in the pre-Independence era, the show revolves around the lives of fictional courtesans living in Heeramandi, a real place in Lahore.

What are your thoughts on this video showing a woman’s rendition of Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi?