Malaika Arora poses in a sizzling photoshoot for Amit Aggarwal's new collection paying tribute to Wendell Rodricks

Malaika Arora, a longtime muse and friend of late designer Wendell Rodricks, is the face of Amit Aggarwal's latest collection, paying tribute to the creative legend. Amit Aggarwal shared the news of his latest collaboration with Rodricks' life partner Jerome Merell to create the new line, which deep dives into Rodricks' inimitable life and legacy to create a tropical-inspired, genderless collection that embraces everyone. For the photoshoot, Malaika wore an ensemble boasting of both the designers' signature techniques. Scroll through to check out what Malaika wore. Malaika Arora is the face of Amit Aggarwal X Wendell Rodricks collection. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora goes topless for Amit Aggarwal X Wendell Rodricks collection

Designer Amit Aggarwal posted Malaika Arora's pictures from the photoshoot for his latest collaboration with the caption, "'Wendell's creative genius has been an inspiration to me since I was young. The opportunity to apply my own vision to his is straight out of a dream.' Unveiling Wendell Rodricks X Amit Aggarwal, featuring @wendellrodricks favourite muse @malaikaaroraofficial." The pictures show Malaika striking sizzling poses for the camera dressed in a cape jacket and an embellished multi-coloured skirt. Read our download on her look below.

Malaika went topless for the sensation photoshoot. The pictures show her dressed in a neon green cape-styled jacket featuring an open front, knee-length hem, quarter-length billowy sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed fitting. She styled it with a mini skirt decked in circular-shaped sequins in various shades of green creating an Ombre effect. It has a high-rise waistline, side slits, a mini hem length, a fitted silhouette, and an asymmetric hem.

Malaika styled the ensemble with neon green-coloured stilettos featuring killer high heels, an oxidised silver statement ring, and centre-parted open tresses highlighted with neon pink and green highlights. Lastly, Malaika chose glossy mauve lip shade, muted smoky eye shadow, neon pink eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge tint on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!