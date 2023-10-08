Malaika Arora keeps her Sunday style comfy-chic in oversized T-shirt dress, boots and no-makeup look. Watch

Malaika Arora has an undeniable flair when it comes to her styling choices. The diva always manages to put her best foot forward and serve some chic looks. When Malaika is not serving showstopper sartorial moments, she is acing her off-duty looks with casual yet upscale outfits. Case in point: The star's latest OOTD [Outfit of the day] for a Sunday outing. She slipped into a T-shirt dress and styled it with boots. Scroll through to read our download on Malaika's ensemble. Malaika Arora keeps her Sunday style comfy and chic in an oversized T-shirt dress and boots. (Instagram/@varinderchawla)

Malaika Arora's weekend look

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her residence in Mumbai today. A paparazzo page shared her clip on social media. It shows the star walking outside her home with a furry friend, dressed in a stylish steal-worthy look - a printed T-shirt dress and boots. Fans loved Malaika's look and flooded the comments section with compliments. A few users posted heart and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Stunner." Another commented, "She looks good." Check out what Malaika wore below.

Malaika's white T-shirt dress features a crew neckline, a baggy oversized silhouette, half-length sleeves, drop shoulders, and a mini-length hem. The multi-coloured abstract pattern on the torso and the sleeves in black, yellow, pink, blue and orange shades added a quirky twist.

Malaika kept the styling minimal with the ensemble, opting for black-tinted sunglasses and knee-length black faux leather boots. Lastly, she chose glossy nude lip shade, feathered brows, dewy skin, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks. Centre-parted open long tresses gave the finishing touch to Malaika's Sunday style.

Malaika's weekend look is perfect for going on Sunday brunch dates with your girlfriends, chilling at home, or enjoying a casual date with your partner. You can either steal style tips from Malaika or add extra oomph by tying your hair in a messy top knot, opting for gold-toned jewellery, a hint of lip shades in deep colours, and hand accessories like a watch and bracelets.

What do you think of Malaika's Sunday style?

