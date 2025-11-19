Zeenat Aman turns 74; reveals secrets behind her 'youthful' mind, 'flexible' body and healthy grey hair

From movies to Instagram, Zeenat Aman has charmed different generations of fans. On screen, she served diverse looks with her simple and minimal look in Satyam Shivam Sundaram and an all-glam appeal in the blockbuster Don. And in the world of Instagram, she continues to win over hearts with her golden wisdom and silver strands. While many people are curious about the secrets behind her graceful ageing, Zeenat Aman, who turns 74 today on November 19, reveals her lifestyle is a mix of good physical and mental health habits. Zeenat Aman is celebrated for her zest for life at 74.(Instagram)

"Wellness, to me, is holistic. I stay active with light exercise and yoga, which help me stay flexible and energized. I try to eat mindfully, rest well, and keep stress in check. But beyond the physical, I think mental and emotional well-being matter just as much staying curious, keeping positive company also play an important role. That’s what truly keeps me feeling youthful," Zeenat Aman told HT Shop Now on the sidelines of Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla's book launch.

A Bollywood icon of the 1970s, Zeenat Aman now flaunts shiny gray bob. She had decided not to dye her hair because she didn't want to pander to the popular idea that women's social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. Even though she didn't intend her grey hair to become a style statement, many more women have begun to embrace this natural sign of ageing.

Talking about her hair care routine, she said: "I’ve always believed that consistency is key when it comes to hair care and I like to keep my routine quite simple: regular cleansing, gentle conditioning, and avoiding too much heat or chemical styling."

Over the years, she has realised the importance of the mantra "Less is often more". "So, I focus on maintaining healthy habits rather than chasing quick fixes," added the actor.

When it comes to trusting natural remedies or modern hair products and technology, Zeenat says she finds wisdom in both.

"I grew up around natural remedies, warm oil massages, herbal rinses and I still enjoy them because they’re nourishing and grounding," she shared. At the same time, she feels "well-formulated" modern products have their place. "For me, it’s about balancing respecting tradition while embracing what science has to offer," she added.

In an earlier interview, she also emphasised the importance of eating a balanced diet and getting adequate rest for healthy ageing.