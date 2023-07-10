Zeenat Aman says she didn't intend to make her grey hair a style statement for others: ‘I’m all the happier for it’

Zeenat Aman is happy as her style statement has encouraged several people, especially women, to stop dyeing their grey hair. In her latest Instagram post, the veteran said she didn't intend for her hair to become a style statement. Previously, she has revealed why she stopped dyeing her hair despite being told not to. Also read: Zeenat Aman calls herself ally of LGBTQIA+ community Zeenat Aman on turning her grey hair into a style statement.

Zeenat Aman's new post

On Monday, Zeenat posted a photo of herself from a photo shoot where she is seen embracing her grey hair look. She wore a white top, topped with a green blazer while posing confidently for the camera in sunglasses. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Grey weather, grey hair… and a splash of colour to offset it all!”

Zeenat on her grey hair

She continued, “I didn’t intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become. In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut! I thought this was a wonderful compliment. If embracing my natural hair is encouraging others to do the same, then I’m all the happier for it.”

Zeenat further urged her fans to share their story of those who have been comfortable with their grey hair, which will be further promoted on her account. “So, with my 50th post on Instagram I want to celebrate all of you who are flaunting your beautiful silver hair! Please post a story of yourself (or your silver-haired loved one) and tag me in it. I’d love to share your pictures to my own stories,” the senior actor said.

Zeenat on not dyeing her hair

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor made her Instagram debut earlier this year. One of her early posts was about her grey hair. Talking about the different standards offered to men versus women when it comes to ageing, she said, “I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo.” Her post inspired many to quit dyeing their grey hair.

