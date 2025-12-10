Shah Rukh Khan says he sleeps 5-6 hours now instead of 4 due to his workouts; doctor calls sleep 'crucial for recovery'

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned not just for his acting but also for his intense physical transformations, has revealed a crucial change in his routine: he's trading in his famously short sleep hours for more rest to aid his rigorous workouts. The actor shared that he now aims for 5-6 hours of sleep, an increase from his usual four hours, specifically to ensure proper muscle recovery. Also read | Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: A look at his simple diet and fitness routine that keeps the superstar in top shape at 60 Shah Rukh Khan speaks at an event in Mumbai on November 14, 2025. (File Photo/ PTI)

Why Shah Rukh sleeps 5-6 hours

The revelation came during a recent appearance at a Dubai event for Shahrukhz By Danube, as shared in a December 9 YouTube video by Danube Properties. “I sleep 5-6 hours. Four hours, if I am working,” Shah Rukh said, adding, “But now, I try to sleep five hours when I am working out and all, to make sure my muscles build up.”

Shah Rukh Khan admitted that his relentless drive sometimes pushes him past his body's limits. “I also try to work hard, but kabhi-kabhi jism thak jata hai, lekin dil nahi thakta (Sometimes the body gets tired, but the heart never does). So my problem is that. Sometimes I am very tired, so I go back on the sets and work, because the heart doesn't get tired, even if the body does. And I guess that just keeps me going on and on,” he explained.

Sleep: the unsung hero of fitness

Shah Rukh’s shift to prioritising sleep aligns with expert medical advice on fitness and recovery. For fitness enthusiasts who do all the 'right' things, such as stretching and proper nutrition, sleep deprivation can often be the hidden culprit behind performance plateaus. Dr Venkatesh Movva, a specialist in regenerative medicine at RegenOrthoSport, Hyderabad, previously spoke about the critical nature of rest in an April 25 interview with HT Lifestyle.

“Recovering from a workout is just as important as training itself. Without proper recovery, muscles stay fatigued, increasing the risk of injury and limiting performance gains,” Dr Movva said. He explained that micro-tears in muscles, while a natural part of growth, require 'proper recovery to rebuild stronger' and without adequate rest, this can lead to excessive inflammation, stiffness, and even chronic injuries.

‘7–9 hours of quality sleep crucial for recovery’

While post-workout nutrition was key for replenishing energy, Dr Movva highlighted that the most effective repair mechanism happens while you are sleeping: “The most effective muscle repair happens during deep sleep. Growth hormone, essential for tissue regeneration, is released at night, making 7–9 hours of quality sleep crucial for recovery.”

The actor's decision to add an extra hour or two of sleep underscores a growing awareness that rest is not a luxury but a non-negotiable component of a sustainable and effective fitness regimen. For those looking to meet their fitness goals, Shah Rukh’s updated routine serves as a reminder: to build muscle and stamina, you must first give your body the rest it deserves.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.