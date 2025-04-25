Train smarter and heal faster: Expert shares 4 tips for post-workout muscle recovery

During workout, the body goes through microscopic muscle tear. However, with the right care, muscle recovery is possible. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Venkatesh Movva, specialist in regenerative medicine, RegenOrthoSport, Hyderabad said, “Recovering from a workout is just as important as training itself. Without proper recovery, muscles stay fatigued, increasing the risk of injury and limiting performance gains.” Also read | Back pain while working at your desk job? Know how to protect your spine during long work hours “Recovering from a workout is just as important as training itself," said Dr. Venkatesh Movva.(Shutterstock)

Highlighting the importance of muscle recovery, Dr Venkatesh Movva said, “While this is a natural process that leads to muscle growth, it requires proper recovery to rebuild stronger. Without adequate rest and support, excessive inflammation can lead to stiffness, mobility issues, and even chronic injuries. Recovery plays a crucial role in preventing overuse injuries, maintaining joint health, and enhancing overall physical performance.”

Effective strategies for faster muscle recovery:

1. Nutrition and hydration:

Post-workout nutrition is key to replenishing energy stores and repairing muscle tissue. Consuming lean proteins (chicken, fish, plant-based sources) alongside complex carbohydrates (quinoa, sweet potatoes, whole grains) accelerates recovery. Hydration is just as important—water and electrolytes prevent dehydration, which can slow down muscle repair and lead to cramps.

2. Keep moving:

Light movement helps improve circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to tired muscles. Engaging in activities like swimming, yoga, or even a short walk reduces stiffness and flushes out metabolic waste. Stretching post-workout also enhances flexibility and reduces muscle tightness.

3. Sleep:

The most effective muscle repair happens during deep sleep. Growth hormone, essential for tissue regeneration, is released at night, making 7–9 hours of quality sleep crucial for recovery.

4. Listen to your body:

Pushing through pain can lead to long-term damage. Persistent soreness, joint discomfort, or decreased performance are signs that your body needs more rest. Periodising workouts and incorporating rest days help maintain steady progress while preventing overtraining injuries.

“Smarter recovery leads to better performance. By focusing on nutrition, movement, sleep, and advanced recovery techniques, you can optimise your body’s ability to heal and grow stronger,” added Dr Venkatesh Movva.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.