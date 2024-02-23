Is your joint and muscular pain limiting you from performing daily chores? Joint and muscular pain can affect individuals of all ages, impacting one's everyday activity and overall health. Managing joint and muscular pain with Ayurveda: Experts share tips (Photo by Freepik)

Industry experts believe that around 15–25% of the population experience joint discomfort in their early 40s where the common symptom of joint-related pain is poor posture in long-term sitting jobs that tend to be sedentary, which can contribute to the gradual development of muscular soreness over time. Ayurveda experts claim that for decades, Ayurveda's age-old significance has offered a profound understanding of joint and muscular pain with effective methods to manage and prevent it.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yamuna BS, Chief Doctor at Guduchi Ayurveda, highlighted the increasing concerns around joint and muscular discomfort among people of all ages as a result of today's fast-paced lifestyle and eating habits. She said, “Our constantly changing lifestyle choices and the way we live and nurture ourselves can significantly impact the health of our joints and muscles. Especially a long-due injury or a tear in the ligament, poor posture, deficiency in Vitamin D and other medical conditions like arthritis are some of the common causes behind joint and muscular pain. Addressing these issues is quite important as overlooking them for long can lead to swelling, stiffness, limitation in mobility, and excessive pain. In some cases, it can also hinder one's day-to-day activities. With Ayurvedic wisdom, we can offer customized treatments that promote harmony among mind, body, and spirit to effectively manage joint and muscular pain.”

Dr Yamuna further elaborated, “Such conditions are often caused by imbalances in the body, and ‘Shallaki’ extract is a comprehensive herb that minimizes joint damage and improves rheumatism and arthritis pain. The age-old treatments can help people manage discomfort in their muscles and joint stiffness, leading the way for pain-free and active health. Through the integration of Ayurvedic concepts and alternative treatments, we can empower patients to comprehend, manage, and overcome joint and muscular discomfort.”

According to Rajinder Dhamija, Ayurveda Expert and Founder of Dharishah Ayurveda, “In the constantly shifting world of contemporary lifestyle, joint and muscular discomfort no longer only affects people over forty years of age but is quite common in teenagers as well. We tend to look for solutions that are not just effective but have less complexity and over the years it has been found that Ayurveda offers valuable insights into this process. According to Ayurveda, the three doshas i.e. Pitta, Kapha, and Vata are important for human health. As we age, the Vata dosha plays a significant role in joint stiffness and other discomforts as it is associated with movement. This imbalance can affect the nourishment of tissues, depleting the lubricants that safeguard our joints and resulting in stiffness and pain during movement. Recognising signs of joint or muscle pain in Ayurveda involves observing minor indications such as stiffness, cracking sounds, or a feeling of heaviness in the affected areas.”

He added, “To address these discomforts, we recommend simple yet effective approaches. This involves adopting a lifestyle that aligns with our unique dosha composition, incorporating regular exercise, and embracing relaxation methods such as yoga and meditation. In the world of Ayurvedic remedies, garlic is a powerful remedy known for its antibacterial and antioxidant properties and is beneficial in alleviating joint pains. Additionally, an effective herb in fostering joint health is the Nirgundi, which is well known for its anti-inflammatory qualities. We advocate the integration of natural remedies like Ashwagandha, cloves, and many more into daily life to promote joint and muscle health. We believe in a holistic approach to identifying the root causes, offering specialized treatments that incorporate both traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and modern insights.”

Understanding and managing joint and muscular pain involves a multi-faceted approach that considers both conventional and holistic methods. However, always try to consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice based on your specific needs.