Back pain while working at your desk job? Know how to protect your spine during long work hours

It’s a no-brainer that one of the biggest consequences of sitting for long hours is back pain. They actually go hand in hand; hours pass as you remain seated in one place, eyes glued to the screen, shoulders slumped, and your back slowly curling into a hunch. It significantly puts your spine at risk, paving the way for chronic back pain. Before this escalates, it's time to re-evaluate your workspace posture. Your back is affected as you work at your desk job.(Shutterstock)

Most importantly, don't think of back pain solely as a physical discomfort, as it affects your work productivity as well. The stiffness in your back is bound to affect your concentration, much like a domino effect.

It’s great to hustle, but don’t let your tunnel vision make you ignore back pain; your spine health shouldn’t have to pay the price for your productivity chase.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Gupte, Senior Consultant, Neuro and Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, shared some hacks you can incorporate to support your spine health during working.

He said,"Poor posture while sitting, like slouching or leaning forward, craning of the neck, puts stress on core muscles and causes weakening. In the long term, this will lead to muscle reconditioning, muscle imbalance (some muscles will become overactive and some will remain underachieving), muscle fatigue, and discomfort during prolonged sitting. Poor posture will also lead to chronic low back pain. Prolonged sitting can cause stiffness and weaken core muscles, fatigue of muscles, and pain. Core muscle imbalance can also cause some muscles to undergo fibrosis or shortening, and poor posture can become permanent."

He shared this comprehensive guide on how to prevent back pain, from explaining correct posture and set up to nutrition to support your spine health:

Proper set-up

To prevent all this, use a proper chair and work station set-up. The chair height should be proper and adjusted so that feet rest on the ground or use a platform under the feet, and thighs should be fully rested on the seat.

One should have a 90/90 position, meaning hips and knees are at 90 degrees. The lumbar curve (small of the back) is supported; if not, use lumbar support or keep a small pillow behind. If working on a computer, forearms and wrists are supported.

The monitor should be at eye level, not too low or too high.

Maintain proper posture; slouching, leaning forward, and craning of the neck will cause strain on the spine and back muscles. Take short breaks every hour or so, go for short walks, stretch your neck, back, shoulders, fingers and wrists, change your position. A standing work station is also of help. Regular exercises, stretching exercises after work, and even doing yoga, are of great help.

Proper nutrition and hydration

Maintaining proper nutrition is of great help. Vitamin D deficiency is very common in desk job workers, and correcting it and maintaining it with proper nutrition and supplements is of great help.

Proper hydration is also a great help in preventing muscle fatigue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

