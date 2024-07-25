Doctor calls magnesium-rich pumpkin seeds the ‘best snack’ for back pain. Read here to know if it's true

Dr. Jeff Winternheimer D.C, known for his work in studying origins and relaxation methods for alleviating back pain, shared a video on his Instagram profile where he spoke of the numerous benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds. He featured in the video in which he says - “The best snack if you have back pain is pumpkin seeds. They offer various health benefits that are helpful for people experiencing lower back pain." Consuming more pumpkin seeds helps in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety. (Instagram/@highperformancespine)

The doctor further noted down the many benefits of having pumpkin seeds – it has the highest content of magnesium and is known for reducing inflammation in the body. He further added that pumpkin seeds can help in regulating blood pressure levels and managing muscle spasms. Consuming more pumpkin seeds also helps in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Pumpkin seeds and heart health:

Commenting on the health benefits of pumpkin seeds in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central said, “Pumpkin seeds are high in antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids, which help reduce inflammation and protect cells from harmful free radicals. They are beneficial for heart health, being rich in healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to cardiovascular health.”

Here’s why we should eat pumpkin seeds more:

Boosting immunity: The immune system also benefits from the zinc and other antioxidants found in pumpkin seeds, which help prevent illnesses and infections.

Better sleep: Pumpkin seeds can also improve sleep quality due to their natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes good sleep, enhancing both quality and duration.

Bone formation: The magnesium and phosphorus in pumpkin seeds are vital for bone formation and maintenance.

Regulating blood sugar: The fiber and healthy fats in pumpkin seeds are beneficial, helping to regulate blood sugar levels, making them a good choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Supporting digestive health: Pumpkin seeds support digestive health due to their high fiber content, aiding in healthy digestion and preventing constipation.

Better prostate health: For men, the high zinc content in pumpkin seeds is essential for prostate health, aiding in the prevention of issues such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).