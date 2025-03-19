Is your back pain getting worse? Rush to see doctor when you spot these warning signs

Back pain is a common problem that is often triggered due to postural mistakes or daily activities, or age. While it usually resolves on its own, it is essential to know the warning signs to spot, to avoid further health complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nagesh Chandra, senior consultant and head, neurosurgery and spine surgery, Aakash Healthcare, shared 8 warning signs to spot to know if back pain is getting worse. Also read | 5 most common spine problems in Indians and how to manage them Is your back pain not resolving on its own? It's time to visit the doctor.(Shutterstock)

Pain lasting more than a week:

If your back pain persists for more than a week, despite at-home treatments, it’s time to see a doctor. Early intervention is key to preventing further issues.

Numbness, tingling, or weakness:

If you experience numbness, tingling, or weakness alongside back pain, it could signal nerve irritation or injury. This type of pain may lead to lasting damage if not treated promptly.

Pain that worsens at specific times or positions:

Pain that keeps you awake at night or worsens in certain positions (like lying down) might indicate a more serious condition. Consult a doctor to rule out any underlying issues.

Pain radiating to other body parts:

If the pain extends to other areas, such as down your leg (sciatica), it may suggest a more significant issue beyond simple back discomfort.

Pain after an accident:

Any back pain following a fall, vehicle accident, or other injury warrants a medical evaluation. Even minor incidents can cause serious issues that need attention.

Problems with bowel or urinary control:

If back pain is associated with loss of control over your bowel or bladder, seek emergency medical care immediately. This could indicate a serious condition that requires immediate intervention.

Unexplained weight loss:

Significant, unexplained weight loss along with back pain could be a sign of a more serious underlying health issue. Always consult a doctor if you notice unexpected weight loss.

Running a fever:

A fever alongside back pain may point to an infection. If the fever persists or does not respond to over-the-counter medications, seek medical attention quickly to address any potential infection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.