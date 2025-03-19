Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is your back pain getting worse? Rush to see doctor when you spot these warning signs

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 19, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Is your back pain radiating to other parts of the body? Know when it can get worse. Here's when you should seek medical intervention.

Back pain is a common problem that is often triggered due to postural mistakes or daily activities, or age. While it usually resolves on its own, it is essential to know the warning signs to spot, to avoid further health complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nagesh Chandra, senior consultant and head, neurosurgery and spine surgery, Aakash Healthcare, shared 8 warning signs to spot to know if back pain is getting worse. Also read | 5 most common spine problems in Indians and how to manage them

Is your back pain not resolving on its own? It's time to visit the doctor.(Shutterstock)
Is your back pain not resolving on its own? It's time to visit the doctor.(Shutterstock)

Pain lasting more than a week:

If your back pain persists for more than a week, despite at-home treatments, it’s time to see a doctor. Early intervention is key to preventing further issues.

Numbness, tingling, or weakness:

If you experience numbness, tingling, or weakness alongside back pain, it could signal nerve irritation or injury. This type of pain may lead to lasting damage if not treated promptly.

Pain that worsens at specific times or positions:

Pain that keeps you awake at night or worsens in certain positions (like lying down) might indicate a more serious condition. Consult a doctor to rule out any underlying issues.

Don't let your back pain get worse. Know the signs.(Shutterstock)
Don't let your back pain get worse. Know the signs.(Shutterstock)

Pain radiating to other body parts:

If the pain extends to other areas, such as down your leg (sciatica), it may suggest a more significant issue beyond simple back discomfort. Also read | Stand up and move around. It can save you from chronic back pain

Pain after an accident:

Any back pain following a fall, vehicle accident, or other injury warrants a medical evaluation. Even minor incidents can cause serious issues that need attention.

Problems with bowel or urinary control:

If back pain is associated with loss of control over your bowel or bladder, seek emergency medical care immediately. This could indicate a serious condition that requires immediate intervention.

Unexplained weight loss:

Significant, unexplained weight loss along with back pain could be a sign of a more serious underlying health issue. Always consult a doctor if you notice unexpected weight loss.

Running a fever:

A fever alongside back pain may point to an infection. If the fever persists or does not respond to over-the-counter medications, seek medical attention quickly to address any potential infection. Also read | Signs of back pain that mean it's time to make an appointment with a doctor

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On