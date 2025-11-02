Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: A look at his simple diet and fitness routine that keeps the superstar in top shape at 60

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. While the King of Bollywood marks another year, his toned physique and fitness prove that age is just a number. In an old conversation with RJ Devanggana, Shah Rukh revealed that his daily routine revolves around simple meals, mindful choices, and unwavering consistency, giving fans a glimpse into the habits that keep him in top form. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan rocks super cool airport look in hoodie and cargo pants that even Gen Z would want to copy. Watch ) Despite his busy schedule, Shah Rukh Khan prioritizes fitness and maintains a simple diet.

What's Shah Rukh's diet routine

Unlike many celebrities who follow elaborate diets, Shah Rukh Khan prefers keeping his meals simple. "I naturally like very simple food. I eat only 2 meals a day, lunch and dinner. I don't eat anything else. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don't like fancy foods). I usually have sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and a bit of dal. I've been eating this consistently for years," he shared.

His meals are clean, protein-packed, and balanced. "I don't follow a diet. It's just my choice to eat light and healthy," he added. Yet, he isn't strict when it comes to social events. Whether it's biryani, roti, paratha, ghee, or lassi, Shah Rukh enjoys it all, showing a mindful approach to indulgence alongside discipline.

How he manage sleep and workouts

Shah Rukh's sleep schedule is equally unconventional. While most start their day early, he stays up late. "I sleep at 5 in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg wakes up, I'm going to sleep," he joked.

Even after exhausting shoots, he prioritises fitness. "I come home at 2 a.m., take a bath, and work out before going to sleep," he revealed. His commitment to training when most are resting reflects a mindset rooted in discipline and consistency rather than convenience.

On the work front

He last appeared on the big screen in 2023, delivering three consecutive hits with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Currently, he is busy shooting Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, with co-stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi.