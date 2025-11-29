Does your partner snore while sleeping? Doctor warns it may indicate more serious health problems: Stroke, high blood…

Does your partner snore through the night - loud enough to keep you awake or force you to change rooms? While it may seem like nothing more than an annoyance, persistent snoring can be a sign of something far more serious. In many cases, it points to underlying health issues that, if ignored, can increase the risk of heart failure, stroke and high blood pressure. Snoring often signals more serious health problems.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine, has highlighted that snoring does not merely keep your partner up at night but can also point towards bigger health complications like heart failure, stroke and high blood pressure. He explains, “Loud, habitual snoring with gasping or pauses should never be dismissed. Evaluating and treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) can lower risks of hypertension, stroke and heart failure while improving sleep and daytime functioning.”

Why you need to address chronic snoring

Dr Sood highlights that chronic snoring can indicate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which is associated with increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure. He explains, “In OSA, the airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, causing oxygen drops and forcing the chest to work harder to pull air in. This triggers sympathetic surges, blood pressure spikes, inflammation and oxidative stress.”

OSA raises blood pressure

Obstructive Sleep Apnea raises your nighttime blood pressure due to shortage of oxygen, which can lead to sustained hypertension. Dr Sood explains, “Oxygen dips cause blood vessels to constrict and the heart to pump harder. Breathing against a blocked airway increases negative chest pressure and cardiac afterload. Over time, night-time blood pressure stops ‘dipping’, leading to sustained hypertension.”

OSA and stroke risk

Obstructed air pathways due to OSA leads to oxygen shortage, increasing the risk of stroke. The physician explains, “Intermittent hypoxia and repeated sympathetic spikes damage vascular regulation. Reviews show untreated OSA is an independent risk factor for stroke and other cerebrovascular disease.”

OSA and heart failure

OSA and cardiovascular disease often go hand in hand. According to Dr Sood, “Chronic airway obstruction leads to ventricular remodeling, right-sided strain, and increased afterload. OSA is highly prevalent in people with heart failure, coronary disease and atrial fibrillation, and predicts higher cardiovascular mortality.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.