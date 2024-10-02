Snoring spouse ruining your sleep? Doctor reveals why it happens and 5 tips to fix it

Snoring is a common problem faced by many. While the person snoring may not realise it while sleeping, it can be a difficult situation for others around them. Snoring can also lead to choking, in some cases. But why does it happen? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central explained, “Snoring is a vibration of tissues in the throat caused by the partial obstruction of airflow passing through the mouth and nose during sleep.” "Snoring is a vibration of tissues in the throat caused by the partial obstruction of airflow passing through the mouth and nose during sleep," said Dr Sheetal Goyal.(Pexels)

Factors that lead to snoring:

Dr Sheetal Goyal explained, “Several factors can lead to this obstruction, including nasal congestion, enlarged tonsils or adenoids, obesity, sleeping position, and the natural relaxation of throat muscles with advancing age. When we sleep, the muscles in our throat relax, making the airway collapsible and leading to snoring. Additionally, lifestyle habits such as alcohol consumption and smoking can further relax these throat muscles and increase nasal congestion, worsening the situation.”

Tips to reduce snoring:

Maintaining a healthy weight: Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial, as extra weight around the neck contributes to airway obstruction. Even slight weight loss can make a significant difference.

Healthy sleep position: Adjusting sleep position is also important; sleeping on your side rather than on your back can prevent the tongue from falling backward and blocking the airway.

Staying hydrated: Staying well-hydrated is essential too, as dehydration can lead to thicker mucus, which exacerbates snoring.

Managing allergies: Controlling allergies is another effective strategy, as they are a major cause of nasal congestion. Using air purifiers to limit exposure to allergens and taking antihistamines can help improve airflow.

Reducing alcohol intake: Reducing alcohol and sedative intake before bedtime is vital since these substances relax the throat muscles, making individuals more susceptible to snoring.

Healthy lifestyle: Incorporating exercises and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can further enhance overall sleep quality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.