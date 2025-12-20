Yoga trainer shares easy exercises and hacks to strengthen spine and improve posture

The modern sedentary lifestyle is known to be harmful for our spine and posture, making it a major concern for people of all sexes and ages. Maintaining a good posture requires conscious, consistent effort, states Rupal Sidhpura Faria.(Unsplash)

Back pain is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the issues that arise out of bad posture and a weakened spine.

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 3 tips to lose belly fat with intermittent fasting, backs ‘12-12 method’

According to yoga instructor Rupal Sidhpura Faria, our back is the “architectural blueprint” of the entire body.

In a post on Instagram on December 16, she shared why we should start actively taking care of our backs, along with exercises and hacks to help us to that end.

“Good posture isn’t about looking rigid. It’s about alignment that creates ease,” she wrote in the caption. “It reduces joint wear, improves organ function, and literally changes how you carry yourself in the world. Confidence starts from within your structure.”

Reasons to pay attention to our back

Rupal listed the following reasons in her post to highlight the importance of taking care of the spine:

Posture Perfection: Counteract “tech neck” and desk slump. Stand taller, move with more confidence.

Pain Prevention: A strong back supports your entire skeleton, reducing risk of injury in workouts and daily life.

Core Connection: Your back is part of your core. True strength comes from the 360° support.

Better Performance: From lifting groceries to lifting weights, a stable back means more power and efficiency.

Breath & Mobility: Free up your ribcage and spine for deeper breaths and smoother movement.

How to correct standing posture

Rupal shared a five-step hack to maintain good posture while standing or walking. They are, in order:

Shift weight on the heels Lift chest out Slightly tuck tailbone in Hands lose at the side, roll shoulders behind and pull deltoids back Keep the chin parallel to the ground

Maintaining the posture while walking needs practice and conscious effort in the initial days, noted the trainer.

As a walking hack, she suggested that we keep our back, sternum and tailbone tucked in, and walk with arms crossed behind our back with the elbows holding each other.

Sitting in the right posture

While sitting at a desk, Rupal suggested that we keep the cushion supporting our back slightly higher near the arch in our spine to provide better support and help lift the sternum.

Exercises to improve posture

First exercise

Stand straight, facing a wall at one arm's distance with legs slightly apart Reach out and put your palms flat on the wall as high as possible Then let your torso hang parallel to the ground, supported by the hand on the wall, while the legs and hips are still straight Hold the position for one minute and get back up.

Second exercise

Standing straight up, put both palms on the wall, parallel to the ground. Lift up your right hand, circle above the shoulder and return to the original position. Pan out the same arm horizontally, twisting your torso to bring it as far back as it would go. Hold the position for one minute Return to the original position and repeat with the other arm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.