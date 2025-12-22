Woman who lost 40 kg shares ‘1 dessert’ she enjoyed during her weight loss journey; here's how to make it

Weight loss journeys are often filled with sacrifices and strict routines, but balance is key. Contrary to popular belief, enjoying certain treats doesn’t necessarily derail progress. A woman named Sharon Rodrigues, who transformed her weight from 110 kg to 70 kg, opens up about the dessert that stayed with her throughout her journey. (Also read: Pune fitness coach shares ‘real fat loss formula’ for permanent weight loss through smart cardio, strength training ) Discover Sharon's guilt-free brownie recipe for a balanced weight loss journey. (Instagram/@sharonrodriguesx)

In her December 16 Instagram post, Sharon shared, “I swear this brownie recipe carried me through my entire wellness journey. High-protein, super filling, zero guilt… and it genuinely tastes like dessert.” Let’s take a closer look at her recipe.

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas (microwave for a few seconds if not ripe)

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking soda

1 flavoured protein yoghurt pot (~20g protein) or swap with Greek yoghurt

2 whole eggs (~12g protein)

30g cocoa powder (~5g protein)

100ml milk (~3.5g protein)

2 scoops whey protein (~50g protein)

100g rolled oats (~13g protein)

Optional: honey, berries, dark chocolate chips

Total protein: 105g for the whole tray

Method:

1. Mash the bananas in a bowl.

2. Add all the dry ingredients and wet ingredients.

3. Mix until smooth and chocolatey.

4. Pour into a lined baking tray and spread evenly.

5. Top with blueberries or chocolate chips, if desired.

6. Bake at 180°C for 12–15 minutes.

7. Let it cool completely before cutting.

How to use it:

Cut into tiny squares and keep in the fridge for the week.

Delicious cold, or serve with protein pudding and fresh berries for an extra treat.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.