Woman who lost 40 kg shares ‘1 dessert’ she enjoyed during her weight loss journey; here's how to make it
Sharon Rodrigues reveals her transformative dessert, a high-protein brownie recipe, which supported her weight loss from 110 kg to 70 kg.
Weight loss journeys are often filled with sacrifices and strict routines, but balance is key. Contrary to popular belief, enjoying certain treats doesn’t necessarily derail progress. A woman named Sharon Rodrigues, who transformed her weight from 110 kg to 70 kg, opens up about the dessert that stayed with her throughout her journey. (Also read: Pune fitness coach shares ‘real fat loss formula’ for permanent weight loss through smart cardio, strength training )
In her December 16 Instagram post, Sharon shared, “I swear this brownie recipe carried me through my entire wellness journey. High-protein, super filling, zero guilt… and it genuinely tastes like dessert.” Let’s take a closer look at her recipe.
Ingredients:
- 3 ripe bananas (microwave for a few seconds if not ripe)
- Pinch of cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 flavoured protein yoghurt pot (~20g protein) or swap with Greek yoghurt
- 2 whole eggs (~12g protein)
- 30g cocoa powder (~5g protein)
- 100ml milk (~3.5g protein)
- 2 scoops whey protein (~50g protein)
- 100g rolled oats (~13g protein)
- Optional: honey, berries, dark chocolate chips
Total protein: 105g for the whole tray
Method:
1. Mash the bananas in a bowl.
2. Add all the dry ingredients and wet ingredients.
3. Mix until smooth and chocolatey.
4. Pour into a lined baking tray and spread evenly.
5. Top with blueberries or chocolate chips, if desired.
6. Bake at 180°C for 12–15 minutes.
7. Let it cool completely before cutting.
How to use it:
- Cut into tiny squares and keep in the fridge for the week.
- Delicious cold, or serve with protein pudding and fresh berries for an extra treat.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
