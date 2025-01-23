Why is cortisol your frenemy? Here's how to keep this stress hormone in check

Have you ever noticed how your body instinctively reacts under pressure, ready to tackle whatever comes your way? That’s cortisol at work—a hormone that can be both your greatest ally and enemy, depending on how well it’s managed. Prolonged elevation leads to weight gain.

Actor Amy Schumer recently opened up about her struggle with Cushing’s syndrome, a condition caused by excessive cortisol production. She shared how it impacted her health, saying, “My body had changed in ways I couldn’t explain, and I finally found out why,” she said in an interview. Her story puts light on the crucial role cortisol plays in managing stress and its potential harm when out of balance. So, let’s break it down what’s cortisol, why does it matter, and how can you make it work for you instead of against you?

What is cortisol?

Often dubbed the "stress hormone," cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands and plays a key role in your body’s response to stress. Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant - Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, says, “It does more than you know including regulating the metabolism, supports memory, and reduces inflammation. When functioning properly, cortisol acts like an internal superhero, helping you stay alert, energized, and balanced throughout the day.”

Think of cortisol as body's helper in time of need. “Cortisol kicks in whenever your body or brain senses a need to adapt to a challenge or danger," says Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma, Director and Unit Head Cardiology, Paras Health Gurugram. Even smaller stressors, like running late or dealing with traffic, can trigger cortisol release. Additionally, situations that make you feel threatened, unsafe, or uncertain whether real or perceived can activate this response.

Your body's built-in hero

While cortisol is essential, balance is the key here. “In moderation, cortisol is an essential hormone that plays multiple roles in maintaining bodily functions. It increases glucose levels in the bloodstream to provide energy, regulates the sleep-wake cycle, and supports the immune response,” says Sharma. These functions are crucial for helping the body respond to and recover from stress.

What happens when your cortisol level increases?

A temporary spike won't harm you but when stress becomes a regular part of life, and cortisol levels stay high for too long and that's when the trouble arises. “Cortisol is a double-edged sword. In the short term, it is incredibly beneficial but when cortisol levels remain elevated for extended periods, it can be harmful,” explains Sharma.

In short bursts, such as when you’re facing a tight deadline or running late, cortisol sharpens your focus and keeps you responsive. But chronic stress—whether from work, relationships, or poor sleep—can keep cortisol levels high, wreaking havoc on your body. “Prolonged elevation leads to weight gain, weakened immunity, sleep disturbances, and even memory issues. What starts as an ally becomes a relentless adversary,” says Sharma. In short, something that’s meant to help you can turn into something that harms you if it’s out of balance.

What is cortisol doing to your skin?

Stress can also show on your face. High cortisol levels don’t just affect your body or how you feel but also how you look. “When cortisol spikes, it triggers excess oil production, which can lead to acne breakouts. It also disrupts the skin barrier, causing dehydration, irritation, and sensitivity. Chronic stress slows down collagen production, accelerating aging and making fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable," says Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Senior Dermatologist and Consultant at Saket's Max Hospital.

Tips to keep cortisol in check

The dual nature of cortisol lies in its delicate balance that too little can leave you fatigued and unmotivated, while too much can strain both body and mind. The key is learning to manage it effectively, so you can harness its benefits without falling victim to its downsides. Here are some simple but effective strategies to maintain healthy cortisol levels.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule and develop a relaxing bedtime routine.

Regular physical activity helps, but avoid overtraining, which can spike.

Try meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to calm your nervous system.

Focus on whole foods and avoid skipping meals to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Say no to unnecessary commitments and carve out time for self-care.