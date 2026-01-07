Weight loss coach shares how she removed cortisol belly, 3 kg of water weight, puffy face without gym, exhausting diet

Excess fat around your midsection can be attributed to various factors, including diet, sleep patterns, physical activity, hormonal imbalances, and certain medical conditions. However, chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels may also play a role, according to a review of several studies, as noted by the National Institutes of Health. Cortisol is a stress hormone that plays a crucial role in the ‘fight, flight, or freeze’ response. (Shutterstock)

On December 29, Himanshi Yadav, a weight loss coach, posted on Instagram about how she helped her client remove their cortisol belly, 3kg of excess water, and a swollen face without going to the gym or following an exhausting diet. Here's what she focused on: “No gym, no exhausting diets, only by working with stress.”

1. Sleep and cortisol

According to the weight loss coach, her client slept, but didn’t recover fully. Therefore, she removed the nighttime stress that kept her body living in ‘survival mode.’ When cortisol levels dropped, the body finally switched into recovery mode.

According to a September 2015 study published in Sleep Science Journal, sleep disorders share common pathways with the stress system, contributing to increased risk of developing obesity and diabetes.

2. Excess water

“It’s not fat, it’s a hormonal swelling,” the weight loss coach noted. She explained how, when she helped her client relieve nervous system tension, it thereby helped her lose more than 3 kg of water without the use of pills or diuretics.

3. Belly

A cortisol belly is not about food, the weight loss coach highlighted in the post. Rather, it’s about the body holding stress inside. “We restarted the nervous system through breathing, rhythm, and calm for the organs,” she added.

According to a report published by Medical News Today, cortisol is a stress hormone that plays a crucial role in the ‘fight, flight, or freeze’ response, which is the body's natural reaction to perceived danger. When a person constantly feels under threat, the adrenal glands produce more cortisol, which, when it is frequent, can lead to increased fat storage.

4. Face

Lastly, high cortisol also led to swelling under the eyes, puffiness, and dull skin for her client. The weight loss coach noted that fixing it is not about cosmetics; it’s about background anxiety. “When the body stopped fighting itself, the face tightened even without procedures,” she added.

