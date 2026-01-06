Woman who lost 70+ kg shares how understanding food patterns transformed her weight loss journey: ‘I was born with…'

Struggling with constant thoughts about food, when to eat, what to eat, or whether to eat at all, is a reality many silently endure. For a woman named Kate Daniel who lost over 70 kg, this was a lifelong challenge, something she calls “food noise.” In her January 6 Instagram post, she opens up about the mental burden it created and how she finally found relief. (Also read: AIIMS-trained neurologist says your headache won’t go away if you ignore this simple routine: ‘90% of headache…’ ) After losing over 70 kg, Kate describes her battle with food noise, a mental burden characterised by constant distractions about eating. (Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

What is “food noise” and how it affect daily life

“Trying to explain food noise to someone who has never experienced it is near damn impossible,” Kate writes. “But I was born with food noise and up until two years ago, struggled so badly with it. The only way that I can describe it is: imagine that you’ve got headphones on and you have two people arguing constantly, no breaks, about what to eat, when to eat, don’t eat, do eat, all of those types of things just constantly in your brain. So you’ve got no room for all of the other things that you need to do each day or focus on each day.”

The constant mental tug-of-war, she explains, can feel overwhelming and exhausting. “It’s this constant distraction and such a strong pull,” she says.

How Kate reduces food noise and reclaims control

But Kate emphasises that relief is possible. “I am here to tell you, as someone who has reduced the food noise by like 99.99%, it is possible to reduce it. But it’s not about eliminating all of the food groups. It’s not about having more willpower, and it’s not just about saying no all of the time. It is a little bit deeper than that.”

The results, she adds, have been life-changing. “The relief that I feel now… I would go back and do the work that I have done 10 times over every single year just to feel this relief and the capacity to think about life and the tasks that I have each day in such a clear way. It is the most freeing feeling that I have ever had in my life, but it is just so difficult to actually convey that to someone.”

Kate concludes with a message of hope for those struggling: “So if you are struggling with food noise, just know it does not have to continue that way. You can change it.”

Her story highlights that overcoming mental struggles around food isn’t about strict dieting or sheer willpower, it’s about understanding the underlying patterns and taking actionable steps to regain clarity and freedom.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.