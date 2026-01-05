What causes binge eating? Gastroenterologist explains why it is less about willpower and more about nervous system

Binge-eating and snacking between meals is a common habit of many across the globe. The urge can have a wide variety of triggers, not all of which are always apparent to us. Cravings for binge eating are just the brain's way to seek fast comfort, shares Dr Manickam.(Unsplash)

Despite the enjoyable nature of the habit, it is a major cause of concern for people who are counting calories and trying to lose weight. Fitness enthusiasts may consider giving in to sudden cravings as a sign of a lack of willpower.

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 5 tips to reverse insulin resistance and lose weight: The secret is ‘building muscles’

However, taking to Instagram on January 5, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam explained that it is definitely not the case. As a gut doctor, seeing people give in to binge eating is a daily occurrence for him.

“Emotional eating is often your body trying to self-soothe, not sabotage you,” he shared. “It is an indication that your nervous system is overstimulated.”

Primary reasons for binge eating

1. Chronic stress

Suffering from chronic stress keeps our cortisol levels high. “Food, especially sugar and carbs, temporarily calms the brain,” observed Dr Manickam. The relief that we feel after eating is real, but “short-lived,” he warned.

2. Restriction creates rebellion

When we follow a difficult diet or start skipping meals, the brain perceives scarcity. Binges are a biological response to this situation, and should not be considered as “a personal failure,” noted the gastroenterologist.

What's the solution for binge eating

“One thing that is going to actually help you to fix this binge eating and craving is sleep,” shared Dr Manickam. He suggested that we establish a consistent sleep schedule and go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

It does not matter if the bedtime is 11:30 PM; “the key is to be consistent.” Following the schedule will reduce our cravings within one week, claimed the doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.