Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 6-step cheat sheet to ‘lose weight and get fit' in 2026

With 2026 coming up in three days, it is time to make up our minds about what our New Year’s resolutions will be. Weekly exercise should include at least two days of strength training, according to Raj Ganpath. (Pexel)

And if it is being healthy and losing weight that we are planning to aim for, Raj Ganpath, fitness coach with 18 years of experience and founder of The Quad, based in Chennai, has six pointers to keep in mind. He shared them in an Instagram post on 29 December.

1. Eat less

“You need to eat less,” stated Raj. “Not too less, you don't have to deprive yourself. But you need to make sure you're not overeating consistently.” According to the trainer, this is something that most of us regularly do and therefore, something that should always be on our minds.

2. Eat well

Eating well, Raj explained, means that we should be having more nutrient-rich foods such as protein and vegetables, and fewer foods that are empty, such as sugary, fried and starchy foods.

3. Exercise regularly

We should be exercising at least three days a week, and ideally five to six days a week. It does not matter how hard we train or how exactly we exercise, but there should be a minimum of two days of strength training every week.

4. Move often

We should move often, not as part of any exercise but rather just regular walking throughout the day. According to Raj, we should aim for a minimum of 6000 steps per day, and ideally 8000 steps or more.

5. Sleep more

“Most of us don't sleep enough,” noted Raj. “Just going to bed about 20-30 minutes early every night will help you to do this, but make sure you’re getting at least six hours, ideally seven hours of sleep every day.”

6. Manage stress

“All of us have stress. There is no way to lead a life that is completely free of stress,” explained the trainer. “So, you need to do whatever it takes in order to manage stress so you're able to do the things that you need to do in order to get fit, lose weight, and stay healthy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.