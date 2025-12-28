Nutritionist reveals 7 habits that help you lose weight without Ozempic or gym: Reduce sugar and increase natural fats

Have you ever struggled with weight loss and regain, wondering what went wrong? For years, we’ve been told that the key to losing weight is to “eat less and move more.” This sounds simple, but many of us experience a pattern: we start well, then slip back into old habits and regain the weight, leaving us feeling discouraged. Before you blame yourself or consider drastic options like Ozempic, review the evidence behind weight loss. A few simple nutrition-focused habits can give you long-term results. Keep in mind: it’s not just about counting calories! To lose weight without Ozempic and the gym, a nutritionist suggests seven habits.(Unsplash)

Is weight gain only about calories?

Weight gain isn't just about eating more calories than you use; it's more complicated than that. A key factor is often an imbalance in hormones, especially insulin, which helps control how our bodies process and store energy. "When we eat too much sugar and refined carbohydrates, our insulin levels can spike and drop", Clinical nutritionist Shabana Parveen tells Health Shots. This increase in insulin also makes us feel hungrier, creating a tough cycle to break. Instead of worrying about the scale or the latest diet trends, focus on building healthy habits. This approach can lead to real, lasting change.

1. Reduce visible and hidden sugars in your diet

Sugar can lead to weight gain, it has empty calories, and causes the body to produce insulin. The average person consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar each day, far exceeding the recommended limit. "Start checking food labels carefully; hidden sugars can be found in items like ketchup, sauces, and cereals", says the nutritionist. Look out for ingredients such as sucrose, glucose, and high-fructose corn syrup. Choose whole, unprocessed foods and use natural sweeteners, such as fresh fruit, when you can.

2. Cut down on refined grains

Bread, pasta, and pastries might be staples in many diets, but consuming refined grains can spike your insulin levels just as effectively as sugar. Instead, swap white flour for whole-grain options such as quinoa, brown rice, or millets. "Not only are they healthier, but they keep you fuller for longer, minimising those pesky cravings that lead to overeating", says Parveen. The nutrients and fibre in whole grains can help regulate your blood sugar levels, making it easier to manage your weight without hitting the gym.

3. Prioritise protein

If you are still counting calories, consider focusing on the quality of your food rather than just the quantity. Protein is an important component of a balanced diet and can support weight loss. "Try to make at least 30% of your daily calories come from protein", shares the expert. This can include foods like lean meats, eggs, beans, and dairy in each meal. Protein helps build and repair tissues and also keeps you feeling full.

4. Healthy natural fats

Fats are not bad for you. In fact, adding healthy fats to your diet can make a big difference. Foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil can help keep you full. "These fats are less likely to cause sharp rises in insulin levels," says the expert. Since dietary fat takes longer to digest, you will feel satisfied for a longer time. This makes it easier to avoid unhealthy snacks.

5. Increase your fibre intake and use vinegar wisely

Fibre is helpful for weight management. It slows the rate of sugar absorption, helping control insulin levels. Eat whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, and legumes. "Adding vinegar to your meals can also reduce insulin spikes", says the clinical nutritionist. A simple tip is to mix vinegar, like balsamic or apple cider vinegar, with olive oil for a tasty salad dressing that enhances flavour and helps keep your blood sugar stable.

6. Practice intermittent fasting

Using intermittent fasting can help you manage insulin resistance and lose fat. It also helps your body adjust to changes in the amount of energy you take in. "If you are new to fasting, it may seem challenging at first, but with practice, it gets easier and can make you feel more empowered", says Parveen. A good place to start is with a 16/8 method: eat during an 8-hour window and fast for the next 16 hours.

7. Manage stress and prioritise sleep

Two important things that can affect your weight are stress and sleep. When you're stressed, your body produces more cortisol, which can increase cravings and lead to weight gain. "To manage stress, try meditation, deep breathing, or exercise. Getting enough sleep is also vital. Aim for 7-9 hours each night," says the expert. Good sleep helps balance your hormones and keeps your hunger hormones under control, so they support your weight goals instead of working against you.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)